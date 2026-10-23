Read Elder Rasband’s blessing upon Nicaragua in Managua temple dedicatory prayer

Following is the text to the prayer offered by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Managua Nicaragua Temple on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.

O God, our eternal and loving Father in Heaven, we come before Thee in sacred and solemn prayer to dedicate this magnificent Managua Nicaragua Temple. May it stand as a beacon of righteousness, strength, eternal promise, and peace.

We are grateful to Thee for loving us, hearing our prayers, and providing a plan that if we live worthy, we may return to live with Thee for eternity. We are grateful for our Savior Jesus Christ, for His Atonement, His mercy, His love and for the Holy Ghost who guides us quietly on our mortal journey. We are grateful for the Prophet Joseph Smith, the restoration of the gospel, and for our living prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks.

We thank Thee for the Book of Mormon, its teachings that open our minds and hearts to truth, and the many accounts of those who valiantly came and lived in these promised lands.

The spire of the Managua Nicaragua Temple in Managua, Nicaragua, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We recognize and are grateful for Thy hand in establishing the gospel in this land of Nicaragua. May it flourish as the Saints hold fast to their covenants and live so that others are drawn to the Church by their Christ-like lives. We pray for the missionaries and their leaders who will teach and baptize those prepared to receive the gospel. We are grateful for the many missionaries and leaders who have served here in the past.

We pray for the leaders of this nation that they will honor the blessing it is for their people to worship Thee in this, Thy holy house. May the spirit of this temple bring peace to Nicaragua and all who live here.

By assignment of President Dallin H. Oaks and with the power and authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood which I hold most dear, and in the office of the holy apostleship, I dedicate to Thee, and Thy Son Jesus Christ, this Managua Nicaragua Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wilt Thou accept it as an offering of believers in this nation and across continents whose tithes further the gathering of Thy children.

We ask Thee Heavenly Father to watch over this lovely temple, highly visible in this, one of the largest cities in Central America. We dedicate the structure from its footings to its spire, the support facilities, the exterior walls, windows, the interior offices, rooms, and altars. We dedicate the gracious landscaping, and outdoor lighting, which create a sacred presence in this community. We dedicate the adjacent buildings including the patron housing, Ancillary building, and the mechanical facilities that all may be used and function in their proper order. We pray that Thou will keep this temple safe from natural disasters and from any with intent to harm or deface it.

We pray for the temple president and matron and those who will follow in that service for years to come. We pray for the counselors and the assistants to the matron. We pray that the temple workers will be filled with patience, love, and gratitude for the privilege of serving in the Lord’s house.

The Managua Nicaragua Temple in Managua, Nicaragua, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

May all those who come to worship in the temple bring hearts prepared to grow in the gospel and carry that righteousness to their homes and families. May our dear youth who come to the baptistry draw closer to Jesus Christ and learn by inspiration Thy plan for each one of them.

May we think celestial, letting Thy Spirit prevail in our lives, and as we have been counseled by our Prophets, may we strive to be peacemakers always. May the words Holiness to the Lord that grace the exterior, speak of Thy people strengthened by their faith in Jesus Christ, their desire to follow Him, and live His restored gospel is our most humble prayer, in the name of the Prince of Peace, the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords, even the name of Jesus Christ, amen.