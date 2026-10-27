Cody Wyoming Temple dedicatory prayer: Elder Gilbert acknowledges the grit, faith of pioneer settlers

The Cody Wyoming Temple is pictured on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, two days before its dedication by Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Following is the text of the prayer offered by Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Cody Wyoming Temple on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Heavenly Father, acting by the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood and under the direction of President Dallin H. Oaks, the President of Thy Church, we dedicate unto Thee the Cody Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We dedicate and consecrate this house of the Lord and all of its facilities to Thee, O God the Eternal Father, and to Your Son, even our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Cody Wyoming Temple on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Related Story Elder Gilbert dedicates Cody Wyoming Temple, his first since becoming an Apostle

We express gratitude for Thy plan of happiness. We express gratitude that Thou would provide a Savior, even Jesus Christ, who was central to that plan.

We are so grateful that Thou and Thy Son appeared to Joseph Smith to usher in the restoration of the gospel, including priesthood authority and priesthood keys. We are grateful for the restoration of blessings, ordinances and covenants that we partake of in the temple of the Lord.

We are grateful for the Book of Mormon and how it provides another testament of Jesus Christ and a witness to the truthfulness of this Church.

We thank Thee for ongoing revelation, for living prophets and apostles who lead and guide the Church today under inspiration and revelation. We are grateful for their witnesses of the name of Jesus Christ in all the world.

May everything that is done in this temple point back to our Savior and the covenants that we make through Him with Thee in the temple.

The Cody Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

We express our gratitude for the miracle of having a house of the Lord here in Cody, Wyoming. We acknowledge the pioneering spirit of those who settled this area with grit, faith and a desire for the common good. We recognize the stability of faith their families brought to this Western frontier. May we too reach for our own spiritual frontiers and strengthen our resolve to go to the places that Thou would have us go. We express gratitude for Thy hand in helping the earlier pioneers reclaim and cultivate the Big Horn Basin wilderness. We acknowledge that Thou can “redeem Zion, and establish her waste places” (Doctrine and Covenants 101:75).

As we dedicate this holy house, please accept our petition to sanctify this temple as a place of safety, solace and revelation. We dedicate every space of this structure to the edification and blessing of individuals and families on both sides of the veil.

The Cody Wyoming Temple on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

May our worship in this temple point us to the Savior, Jesus Christ. May those who serve and worship here draw closer to Thy Beloved Son through the covenants they enter into and renew in the temple.

May this temple be part of strengthening and building the stakes in Zion, for we know that “Zion must increase in beauty, and in holiness” (Doctrine and Covenants 82:14). Let a flourishing flow from this temple well beyond its walls to bless and edify this region through the faith, worthiness and covenant striving of all who worship here.

We especially ask Thee to bless the rising generation who look to the temple as a light in a darkening world. May our Primary children prepare to enter this temple. Bless the young men and young women that they will desire to worship and make covenants in the temple. May they yearn for the companionship of the Holy Ghost so that they will not be deceived in these latter days. Help our young adults feel and recognize the Spirit as they enter and worship in the temple. Bless them with the desire to return often to feel strength from Thee in the temple.

The Cody Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Please guide and inspire parents and leaders as they help this rising generation learn to make wise choices, choices that will prepare them for the covenants made in the temple.

We ask Thee to bless the patrons and all those who serve here in the temple, that they will make this a sacred and inviting place of worship and service to others. Please strengthen them so they will honor the temple with reverence, awe and worthiness.

May all people who enter the threshold of this temple receive an added measure of Thy power. May the blessings of the temple help protect and shield them from the temptations and sin that beset this generation. Bless them that they will be inspired to recognize that Thou hast sanctified this house as a place of holiness. May the spiritual lessons learned in this sacred and set-apart place bless and transform individuals, families, homes and communities.

Cody Wyoming Temple on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Watch over and protect this temple from natural disasters, acts of evil and other disruptive events of any kind. Please thwart any “unclean thing [from entering] into thy house to pollute it” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:20).

Heavenly Father, we love Thee. We thank Thee for Thy Beloved Son and His role as our Savior and Redeemer. Please hear our prayer on this day of dedication, we sincerely pray, in the sacred name of the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.