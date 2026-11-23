Following is the prayer offered by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Torreón Mexico Temple on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Oh God, the Eternal Father, on this Sabbath morning, we pray in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ. We are gathered at this time and in this place by appointment of Thy living Prophet for the dedication of the Torreón Mexico Temple unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son. We step over its threshold with holiness to the Lord, acknowledging it as the house of the Lord.

The Torreón Mexico Temple before its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We are grateful for and express our faith in and testimony of Thee, our Eternal Father, Thine Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost. We are indebted unto Thee and our Redeemer for His infinite Atonement, providing a pathway to eternal life with Thee and our families. How blessed we are as the Comforter bears record of the Father and the Son (see Doctrine and Covenants 42:17).

We are thankful to live in the dispensation of the fulness of times, and for the Prophet Joseph Smith, who stands at its head. We are grateful for and rejoice in the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We love, honor and sustain President Dallin H. Oaks as our living Prophet and pray for his continued health and vitality.

A window in the Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We bless the nation of Mexico and its citizens, a land and culture which honors its deceased ancestors, that multitudes may come to know that Thy temples — this temple, connects inhabitants of heaven and earth through covenants and ordinances of salvation and exaltation. We bless the leaders of this region and this nation, that Thy Spirit will be with them, that their hearts and minds will be drawn to Thee, allowing principles of freedom and human dignity to flourish.

We are grateful to be living witnesses in this time and season of temple building. We express our gratitude for tithe-payers of the Church who make possible the construction and maintenance of temples throughout the world.

The Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We ask Thee to bless the president and matron of the temple, the counselors to the president and assistants to the matron. Bless those who will perform these sacred roles in the future. Bless all other temple workers in their sacred roles, helping to gather Israel on both sides of the veil. Please bless the members in this temple district with the desire, means and circumstances to attend the temple often. We pray that the hearts of the rising generation might be stirred with an eagerness to walk the covenant path to this Thy holy house, that the power of godliness will be manifest unto them (see Doctrine and Covenants 84:20). Endow all who step through its doors to worship and serve here, with knowledge, joy and power from on high (see Doctrine and Covenants 95:8).

Now, our Heavenly Father, in the sacred name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, by the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, in the office of the holy apostleship and acting under the direction of President Dallin H. Oaks, we dedicate to Thee the Torreón Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We dedicate and consecrate this, the house of the Lord, to God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, for its sacred purposes. We dedicate its entire sacred structure and the grounds upon which it stands to function according to its design as the house of the Lord, with holiness to the Lord. We dedicate each room for its sacred purpose — the baptistry, the instruction room, the celestial room, and the sealing room and its sacred altar, all to fill the full measure of their creation. May all these premises be protected from the ravages of nature, time and any hands who would do it harm.

The Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We close with a prayer that the proximity of this temple will be an ongoing blessing to the members of this temple district. We invoke Thy almighty power with a constancy of the presence of Thy Holy Spirit over this temple site as a defense and for a refuge from the storm.

We love Thee and desire that Thou wouldst accept this dedicated Torreón temple as Thy holy house, with devotion to Thee in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.

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"Holiness to the Lord, the house of the Lord" is inscribed above the entrance of the Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News