Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees after the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

GÓMEZ PALACIO, Mexico — A temple has been dedicated in Mexico for the second time this November, the month locals commemorate Día de Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.

“In the culture in Mexico, there’s this element of respect and honor for ancestors,” said Elder Gary E. Stevenson, who dedicated the Torreón Mexico Temple on Sunday, Nov. 22. “They have almost in their DNA this idea of connecting to ancestors.”

The member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles added that members of the Church have a divinely appointed responsibility to unite families for eternity — which couples well with Mexico’s culture. “As more and more people who live here become familiar with what we do in temples, they’ll be drawn to those things that are dear to their heart.”

Attendees hug as they enter the Torreón Mexico Temple for its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Stevenson was accompanied by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson; Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Shawna Nattress; and Elder Brik V. Eyre, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Mexico Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Susan Eyre.

Said Elder Stevenson: “The only place where there is more joy resulting from this temple dedication than the joy that is being felt by the Latter-day Saints would be the joy that is being celebrated in heaven and the joy of President [Dallin H.] Oaks and the First Presidency, knowing that we now have a dedicated house of the Lord in Torreón, Mexico.”

The Torreón temple becomes the 16th in the country for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — following the Nov. 1 dedication of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple.

With the Modesto California Temple also dedicated today, the Torreón temple becomes the Church’s 231st operating house of the Lord.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, center; Elder Brik V. Eyre, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Mexico Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Susan Eyre, left; and Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Shawna Nattress, right, at the Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘A temple helps to fulfill our divine potential’

Many Church members and friends of other faiths ask, “Why is the Lord inspiring His servants to give such a high priority to building temples?” and “What takes place in them?” said Elder Stevenson, adding that the answers are quite simple.

“First, a temple helps to fulfill our divine potential. Heavenly Father has a divine vision for each of His children, and ordinances which take place in a temple are integral to that vision. Through being worthy of a temple recommend and attending the temple, we ensure we are fulfilling God’s vision for us.”

“Second, temples are all about families — heavenly families and earthly families,” he continued. “In the temple, sacred ordinances and covenants take place which bind, or seal, families together eternally.”

Attendees enter the Torreón Mexico Temple for its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Quoting the New Testament, Elder Stevenson said Jesus Christ’s invitation is universal: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. ... For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28, 30).

He said: “This is part of the great plan of happiness, a plain and precious truth of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ informing us that we are children of a loving Heavenly Father who wishes that we return to Him to live in His presence as eternal families.”

Reiterating a teaching he gave in April 2009, Elder Stevenson testified that “you are never lost when you can see the temple.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with Mia Garcia, Samuel Alvarado and Ethan Alvarado before the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Trusting in eternal temple promises

One Sunday back in April 2021, Hyrum Licona Rivera was driving with his wife and listening to general conference in the car — when suddenly they heard President Russell M. Nelson announce a temple for Torreón. They immediately pulled over.

“My wife and I got out of the car, embraced and began jumping for joy,” said Licona, from the Jacarandas Ward, Torreón México Stake. “It was one of those moments that remain etched in the heart forever.”

With the recent open house and dedication, Licona said this memory comes to his mind as he walks through the Torreón temple — without his wife, who died in March 2024.

The Torreón Mexico Temple before its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

On that Sunday in 2021, joy came from the assurance of having a temple closer to family. Today, the temple is a reassurance that family doesn’t have to be nearby to be together. “The temple we once celebrated together is today a reminder of the promise that, thanks to Jesus Christ and the covenants we make with God, our separation does not have to be forever.”

Since the couple met singing in an institute choir, music has been part of the family’s story from the beginning. So it’s only fitting that their children Lily and Javi were part of the eight-person choir that sang at the dedication.

Licona said, “I cannot imagine a more beautiful way to bring together so many sentiments: the love for music that my wife and I shared, the participation of our children and the eternal promises that are taught precisely in the house of the Lord.”

"Holiness to the Lord, the house of the Lord" is inscribed above the entrance of the Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘We can feel the Lord’s love much closer’

As open house and dedication committee coordinators, Arnulfo Acosta Mejía and his wife, Haydeé Rodriguez Esparza, said 24,314 people toured the temple during its open house.

Rodriguez said one woman who toured the temple received the desire to forgive someone in her life, and she no longer felt previous resentment and pain she had been carrying. “She told us that when she entered the celestial room, specifically, she felt healed, as if a weight had been lifted from her body.”

Having a temple in Torreón will help move the work of the Lord rapidly as more people embrace the gospel, said Acosta. “The temple will help in the gathering of Israel in this part of the earth.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, stand on the Torreón Mexico Temple grounds in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Rodriguez added, “We can feel the Lord’s love much closer by having His house, by being able to enter this sacred place and feel sheltered and protected.”

Local Latter-day Saints have a lot of faith, said Acosta, faith that the new temple has increased even more. “It has changed hearts, and people have said they want to return to the temple once it’s dedicated. That includes those who didn’t have a temple recommend but now will seek one.”

Attendees enter the Torreón Mexico Temple for its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘Spiritually uplifted’ through the temple

As leaders of the México Torreón Mission, President Manuel L. Zapata and his wife, Sister Genny Iris de Zapata, are grateful for the chance the new temple offers missionaries, friends and recently baptized members to follow Jesus Christ.

“This is something to help new converts be more firmly grounded in the gospel and endure to the end, as the mission objective states, and the temple is a help toward that,” President Zapata said.

Attendees hug before the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“The mission will be spiritually uplifted,” added Sister Zapata. “As they are spiritually uplifted, they will follow the Spirit more closely, and the Spirit will bless them in their missionary work, and they will be successful missionaries.”

The Zapatas started their mission nearly five months ago, in July. And now with a temple, “it’s an opportunity we will have to help and motivate the missionaries,” said President Zapata. “They are responding in a very positive way. They are very excited about the temple, and I think that is going to be a great missionary resource as well.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, center; Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Shawna Nattress, left; and Elder Brik V. Eyre, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Mexico Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Susan Eyre, right, at the Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘It feels like a dream’

“It feels like a dream,” said Gilberto Macías Rodríguez of the Jacarandas Ward, Torreón México Stake. “I still cannot fully grasp such a great blessing from our God, having His house so close by. This will allow us to worship Him by serving in His house more frequently.”

Macías looks fondly to the legacy his parents left of temple worship. A year after they joined the Church in September 1970, they traveled nearly 900 miles to the Mesa Arizona Temple in September 1971 to be sealed to each other as husband and wife and sealed to their two sons.

Since then, Macías said he’s been grateful to see temples keep being dedicated closer. “We are so grateful to our Heavenly Father for His great love and trust.

Attendees enter the Torreón Mexico Temple for its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A source of great joy

The Torreón temple resides within the boundaries of the Campestre Ward, Gómez Palacio México La Laguna Stake. María Reyes Reyes, a member of the ward, marvels at living only a block and a half away from the new temple.

“When the prophet announced a temple in Torreón, it was a source of great joy,” she said. “I pleaded with the Lord with all my heart that, if it were His will, it might be built close enough for me to be able to travel there on my own. And He granted my request.”

Maria Lopez cries as Elder Gary E. Stevenson enters the Torreón Mexico Temple for its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

This new temple is filling local Church members with joy, said Marina Martinez Dovalí of the Valle Verde Ward, Torreón México Reforma Stake, especially as they no longer need to travel long hours to attend the temple.

“This temple is a great gift that our Heavenly Father is giving to His children,” she said.

Martinez also recognizes the role she and other Latter-day Saints have to share that gift with others. “It’s our responsibility to make known and share with all people that the house of God is here in the land of Torreón.”

A photo is taken before the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘A significant turning point’

Torreón México Stake President Francisco J. Fonseca said the truly extraordinary part of the temple’s open house was sensing how the Spirit touched the hearts of visitors. “It was beautiful to see how something so sacred could awaken such profound feelings in people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances.”

The Lord not only prepared a temple, President Fonseca said, He prepared a people to receive the blessings of His house. “The temple was not only opening its doors to the community but also opening hearts and strengthening testimonies.”

As the Torreón temple helps members remember who they are, remember their covenants and make Jesus Christ the center of their lives, they will transform the way they live, said President Fonseca.

“I am convinced that this temple will mark a significant turning point in the history of our stake and for the generations to come.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center; Elder Brik V. Eyre, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Mexico Area presidency, left; and Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, right, talk on the Torreón Mexico Temple grounds in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Strengthened by sacred covenants

In the past, Victoria Hernández López of the La Ventana Branch, Gómez Palacio México La Laguna Stake, would save up money over time and even raise animals to sell to be able to travel to the temple. “Having a temple nearby is a blessing — not just for me, my family and my branch but for the entire Comarca Lagunera region.”

Hernández recognizes that with the increased blessings from the temple, “we are going to have to work harder, we have to strive harder, we have to live according to the Lord’s standards so that the Spirit can dwell with all throughout the entire area.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, greet attendees after the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Oscar Garcia Esquivel from the Bermejillo Branch, Bermejillo México District, said that passing by the temple site during its construction already felt like treading on holy ground. Then during the open house, “being on the tour, feeling the Spirit and reflecting on the sacred covenants made in the house of the Lord was marvelous.”

As Garcia and other family members prepare to serve as temple workers, he said he knows they’ll be strengthened by the promised blessings of the temple. “We will receive great strength for the challenges we will face in our lives, and we will also become a holier people.”

Ruth and Shelem Garcia attend the Torreón Mexico Temple for its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘I began making changes in my life’

Nancy González Torres of the Independencia Ward, Torreón México Stake, is a firsthand witness that the temple offers hope and peace amid life’s tribulations.

In March 2025, the death of her brother caused González severe depression, anguish and pain that ultimately led her to feel abandoned by God and stop going to church.

However, “as time passed, and with the completion of the Torreón temple and its open house approaching, I began to open my heart once more,” said the now-25-year-old. “With the support of my friends from church and my leaders, I started attending sacrament meetings again and accepted a new calling. Following the temple open house, I began making changes in my life, changes that have drawn me closer to my God. My perspective has shifted entirely.”

González said she’s certain that if the temple could help her, it can help anyone who prepares to go. “The opening of the temple encouraged me to draw closer to the Father and to make all the necessary changes to enter His presence worthily.”

Attendees wave to Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles after the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘Our focus remains fixed on the temple’

Juana Salazar Aragón from the Tlahualilo Branch, Bermejillo México District, said the new temple is an invitation both for members to draw closer to the Lord and for nonmembers to find Him as they learn about His Church. “By seeing the temple, we all pay closer attention to the things of the Lord,” she said. “More people will be able to change their way of life.”

Salazar added that Latter-day Saints find peace, personal progress and a greater sense of security through temple attendance. “Our focus remains fixed on the temple, and because it is now so close, I know we will be blessed.”

A window in the Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

As a convert of 36 years, Manuela Calleros de Orozco of the Jardín Ward, Gómez Palacio México La Laguna Stake, said she is “infinitely grateful” for the new temple. “I always dreamed of having a temple nearby, and now the miracle has happened.”

She added that her experiences in the temple have always been very special, and having a closer temple will allow these experiences more frequently. “The temple will be a great blessing. It’s a blessing for all of us.”

Fabiola Rodriguez attends the Torreón Mexico Temple for its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elsa Romero de Ramirez from the Valle Verde Ward, Torreón México Reforma Stake, said she knows the new temple will bless the people and families in the area and strengthen the city, inviting more to the restored gospel.

“I couldn’t help but shed tears of joy,” she said about going through for the open house. “Seeing the dream we had held for so many years — to have a temple in our city — become a reality is marvelous.”

The Torreón Mexico Temple before its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Torreón Mexico Temple

Address: París 266, El Campestre, 35080 Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Dec. 10, 2022, presided over by Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Oct. 22 through Nov. 7, 2026, excluding Sundays

Dedicated: Nov. 22, 2026, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 0.9 hectares (2.2 acres)

Building size: 1,052 square meters (11,324 square feet)

Building height: 28 meters (91.9 feet)

See more photos of the Torreón temple dedication

Handkerchiefs are shown before the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Nidia Rodriguez attends the Torreón Mexico Temple for its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center; Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, left; and Elder Brik V. Eyre, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Mexico Area presidency, right, talk at the Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Brik V. Eyre, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Mexico Area presidency, gives a journalist a tour of the Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Torreón Mexico Temple before its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Mia Garcia, Samuel Alvarado and Ethan Alvarado attend the Torreón Mexico Temple for its dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Isaac and Lizbeth Alvarado talk with their baby Isaac before the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, right; Elder Brik V. Eyre, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Mexico Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Susan Eyre, center; and Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Shawna Nattress, left, walk near the Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is interviewed by a journalist in a meetinghouse in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, the day before the dedication of the Torreón Mexico Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Torreón Mexico Temple in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News