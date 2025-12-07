Video: Elder Caussé shares ‘The Lights of Christmas’

KENSINGTON, Maryland — Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke from the visitors’ center on the grounds of the Washington D.C. Temple before helping turn on the lights that are illuminating the area this Christmas season.

Elder Caussé and Mexican Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma Barragán turned on more than a half-million lights as part of the 48th annual Festival of Lights on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

“We know what the source of light is,” Elder Caussé said, speaking of the Savior Jesus Christ and the commemoration of His birth.

A Church News video titled “The Lights of Christmas” shows moments from the opening night of the festival with its messages of faith in Christ, hymns of praise and celebration, the Nativity scene and the lights that will remain lit until the end of the year.