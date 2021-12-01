Church releases new Christmas album ‘A Savior is Born’

The Church’s youth channel recently released a new album for Christmas 2021 titled “A Savior is Born.”

The album features six songs performed by various artists, including Latter-day Saint singer and songwriter Nik Day, who performs the title track “A Savior is Born.” Listeners can find the album on Spotify, Apple Music and the Strive to Be YouTube channel.

Laken Quigley, a 24-year-old musical artist from Orem, Utah, performs “Silent Night” on the album. She both sang and helped produce the recording. “It was really awesome,” she said of the experience. “I really like singing sacred music.”

Quigley described “Silent Night” as one of her favorite Christmas songs because of its focus on the Savior. Recording the song “definitely helped me feel closer to Christ,” she said.

For those who listen to the album, “I hope that they can feel the Savior’s love for them and feel the true spirit of Christmas,” she added.

Below is a list of the album’s songs and artists: