Three months after the fire, Elder Dennis E. Simmons of the Seventy, president of the Pacific Islands Area presided at a ceremony to break ground for the new edifice . Close to 1,000 people attended the ceremony.

While under construction, the Apia Samoa Temple was destroyed by a fire around 7:25 p.m. The remains from the damage were demolished, while the undamaged angel Moroni statue was removed and stored away until a new structure was rebuilt.

Plans to construct a temple in Apia, Samoa, were announced in October 1977. Six years later, President Spencer W. Kimball conducted the groundbreaking ceremony and offered the prayer to dedicate the site. Two years later, President Gordon B. Hinckley , second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the temple in seven sessions.In July 2003, two decades after the initial dedication, the Apia Samoa Temple was undergoing renovation and was scheduled for rededication in December 2003. These plans were altered when the temple was destroyed during a fire. Shortly after, President Hinckley announced the reconstruction of the Apia Samoa Temple , which would eventually be rebuilt and dedicated by September 2005.