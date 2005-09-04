In the News
The Apia Samoa Temple after sunset.
Plans to construct a temple in Apia, Samoa, were announced on Oct. 15, 1977. A revision of these plans was introduced at a news conference by Church President Spencer W. Kimball and his counselors — President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor; and President Marion G. Romney, second counselor — on April 2, 1980.
President Spencer W. Kimball presided over the groundbreaking ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer for the Apia Samoa Temple.
A public open house was held for the Apia Samoa Temple.
President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the temple in seven sessions.
While under construction, the Apia Samoa Temple was destroyed by a fire around 7:25 p.m. The remains from the damage were demolished, while the undamaged angel Moroni statue was removed and stored away until a new structure was rebuilt.
The First Presidency announced the reconstruction of the Apia temple one week after the damage caused by the fire.
Despite the destruction caused by the fire, Church members in Samoa gathered on the temple site to commemorate the 20th anniversary since the temple was originally dedicated.
Three months after the fire, Elder Dennis E. Simmons of the Seventy, president of the Pacific Islands Area presided at a ceremony to break ground for the new edifice. Close to 1,000 people attended the ceremony.
An open house was held for the reconstructed temple from Aug. 6 to Aug. 27, 2005, excluding Sundays.
President Gordon B. Hinckley rededicated the newly built Apia temple. President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, joined him in these efforts along with Elder Spencer J. Condie, president of the New Zealand/Pacific Islands Area.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Samoa.
This was the first time since the destruction of the Nauvoo Temple that an operating temple was destroyed.
Despite destruction from the fire, the angel Moroni statue survived the damage.
During the reconstruction, members in Samoa had to travel to Fiji, Tonga, Hawaii or New Zealand to attend the temple.
This temple was originally announced for Pago Pago, American Samoa, but Church President Spencer W. Kimball changed the location to Apia, Samoa, in 1980.
