Apia Samoa Temple

Announced

15 October 1977

Dedicated

5 August 1983

Rededicated

4 September 2005

22nd temple dedicated
ApiaSamoaTemple.jpeg

The Apia Samoa Temple after sunset.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1983 Dedication of the Apia Samoa Temple

President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Apia Samoa Temple in seven sessions from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 1983.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are grateful for these beautiful islands of Samoa, and for Thy faithful saints who dwell here. Jacob, son of Lehi, declared anciently: 'Great are the promises of the Lord unto them who are upon the isles of the sea.' We have witnessed the fulfillment of Thy covenant, for Thou hast not forgotten them.”

Read the dedicatory prayer for the Apia Samoa Temple.

2005 Rededication of the Apia Samoa Temple

On July 9, 2003, the Apia Samoa Temple, while undergoing renovation, was destroyed by a fire caused by an unknown source. Initially, the temple was scheduled to be rededicated in December 2003; however, due to the fire, this would be delayed for a couple of years.

After two years of renovation, the finished temple of the Lord was rededicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley on Sept. 4, 2005. Upon rededication, the temple received the unofficial name “Pearl of Pacific.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Now Father, we pray that Thou wilt watch over this sacred structure and preserve it from the kind of destructive force which destroyed its predecessor building. Wilt Thou sanctify it and hallow it, that all who enter herein may do so with a knowledge that they are in Thy holy habitation.”

Read the rededication prayer for the Apia Samoa Temple.

Timeline of the Apia Samoa Temple

October
15
1977
Announced

Plans to construct a temple in Apia, Samoa, were announced on Oct. 15, 1977. A revision of these plans was introduced at a news conference by Church President Spencer W. Kimball and his counselors — President N. Eldon Tanner, first counselor; and President Marion G. Romney, second counselor — on April 2, 1980.

February
19
1981
Groundbreaking

President Spencer W. Kimball presided over the groundbreaking ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer for the Apia Samoa Temple.

July
19
1983
Open house

A public open house was held for the Apia Samoa Temple.

August
05
1983
Dedication

President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the temple in seven sessions.

July
09
2003
Fire

While under construction, the Apia Samoa Temple was destroyed by a fire around 7:25 p.m. The remains from the damage were demolished, while the undamaged angel Moroni statue was removed and stored away until a new structure was rebuilt.

July
16
2003
Announced reconstruction

The First Presidency announced the reconstruction of the Apia temple one week after the damage caused by the fire.

August
05
2003
20th anniversary

Despite the destruction caused by the fire, Church members in Samoa gathered on the temple site to commemorate the 20th anniversary since the temple was originally dedicated.

October
19
2003
Second groundbreaking

Three months after the fire, Elder Dennis E. Simmons of the Seventy, president of the Pacific Islands Area presided at a ceremony to break ground for the new edifice. Close to 1,000 people attended the ceremony.

August
06
2005
Rededication open house

An open house was held for the reconstructed temple from Aug. 6 to Aug. 27, 2005, excluding Sundays.

September
04
2005
Rededication

President Gordon B. Hinckley rededicated the newly built Apia temple. President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, joined him in these efforts along with Elder Spencer J. Condie, president of the New Zealand/Pacific Islands Area.

Plans to construct a temple in Apia, Samoa, were announced in October 1977. Six years later, President Spencer W. Kimball conducted the groundbreaking ceremony and offered the prayer to dedicate the site. Two years later, President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the temple in seven sessions.

In July 2003, two decades after the initial dedication, the Apia Samoa Temple was undergoing renovation and was scheduled for rededication in December 2003. These plans were altered when the temple was destroyed during a fire. Shortly after, President Hinckley announced the reconstruction of the Apia Samoa Temple, which would eventually be rebuilt and dedicated by September 2005.

Quick Facts

Announced

15 October 1977

Dedicated

5 August 1983

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Rededicated

4 September 2005

Rededicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current Temple President and Matron

Uele Va’aulu & Lolini Aloi Va’aulu

Location

Vaitele Street
Pesega, Apia
Samoa

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(685) 64-230

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Samoa.

Fact #2

This was the first time since the destruction of the Nauvoo Temple that an operating temple was destroyed.

Fact #3

Despite destruction from the fire, the angel Moroni statue survived the damage.

Fact #4

During the reconstruction, members in Samoa had to travel to Fiji, Tonga, Hawaii or New Zealand to attend the temple.

Fact #5

This temple was originally announced for Pago Pago, American Samoa, but Church President Spencer W. Kimball changed the location to Apia, Samoa, in 1980.

