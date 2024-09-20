Learn about the new leaders of 10 MTCs around the world

Aerial view of the England Missionary Training Center, right foreground; Preston England Stake Center, center; and Preston England Temple, far left; in Preston, England, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

The following new missionary training center presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in January 2025.

Manuel M. Agustin and Bernadette Mari B. Agustin

Manuel M. Agustin, 67, and Bernadette Mari B. Agustin, three children, Quirino 2nd Ward, Quezon City Philippines South Stake: Philippines Missionary Training Center, succeeding President David W. DeLaMare and Sister Kayla DeLaMare. Brother and Sister Agustin previously served as a mission president and companion in the Philippines Cebu Mission. Brother Agustin is a ward temple and family history leader and former Area Seventy, MTC presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and ward Sunday School president. He was born in Angeles City, Philippines, to Pablo Bermudo Agustin and Victoria Mendoza Agustin.

Sister Agustin is a stake Primary presidency counselor and former temple ordinance worker, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and temple preparation teacher. She was born in Naga City, Philippines, to Porfirio Barredo Badiong Jr. and Estrella Pitallano Badiong.

Milton Camargo and Patricia Camargo

Milton Camargo, 66, and Patricia Camargo, three children, Parkway 2nd Ward, North Salt Lake Utah Parkway Stake: Brazil Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Fernando A. Silva and Sister Monica Silva. Brother and Sister Camargo previously served as a mission president and companion in the Brazil Porto Alegre South Mission. Brother Camargo is a former general Sunday School presidency counselor, Area Seventy, stake mission president, bishop, elders quorum president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Portugal Lisbon Mission. He was born in Taubaté, São Paulo, Brazil, to Helio da Rocha Camargo and Nair Belmira da Rocha Camargo.

Sister Camargo is a former stake Primary president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Emmanuel Marcellos de Brito and Ciléa Monteiro de Brito.

Jorge Antonio Chacón and Moraima J. Chacón

Jorge Antonio Chacón, 67, and Moraima J. Chacón, eight children, Aspen 7th Ward (Spanish), Orem Utah Aspen Stake: Perú Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Mark A. Jarman and Sister Sylvia Jarman. Brother and Sister Chacón previously served as a mission president and companion in the Ecuador Quito North Mission. Brother Chacón is a branch presidency counselor and former area executive secretary, mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake Sunday School president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, MTC branch president, bishopric counselor, YSA adviser and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, to Jorge Antonio Chacón Sanchez and Carmen Amalia Angulo de Chacón.

Sister Chacón is a former assistant area executive secretary, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward missionary, branch missionary, YSA adviser and Primary teacher. She was born in Caracas, Venezuela, to Genaro Ramón Ramos and Amanda Josefina Monasterio.

Gordon J. Hall and Janis Hall

Gordon J. Hall, 72, and Janis Hall, five children, Corona Ward, Tempe Arizona South Stake: South Africa Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Mark Pendleton and Sister JoAnn Pendleton. Brother and Sister Hall are currently serving as missionaries in the Portugal Porto Mission. They previously served as a mission president and companion in the Brazil João Pessoa Mission, senior missionaries in the Brazil Manaus Mission, and temple president and matron of the Gilbert Arizona Temple. Brother Hall is a temple sealer and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Brazil North Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Vaughn Leroy Hall and Vea Lois Monson Hall.

Sister Hall is a former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward choir director, ward Primary president, Young Women adviser and ward missionary. She was born in Kanab, Utah, to Arthur Milton Whiting and Lorana Randall Whiting.

Kim E. Harper and Jeffrey C. Harper

Jeffrey C. Harper, 68, and Kim E. Harper, five children, Pleasant View 5th Ward, Provo Utah Sharon East Stake: Thailand Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Bruce W Chesnut and Sister Tamara Chesnut. Brother and Sister Harper previously served as a mission president and companion in the Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Mission and senior missionaries in the Asia Area. Brother Harper is an MTC branch president and former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, stake mission president, bishop, elders quorum president and missionary in the Canada Toronto Mission. He was born in Burley, Idaho, to Clyde G. Harper and Vonda Merrill Harper.

Sister Harper is a branch missionary and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Burley, Idaho, to Billie Lenton Vandever and Virginia Elelealoha Kirkham Vandever.

Elmer L. Heap Jr. and Amy Hobson Heap

Elmer L. Heap Jr., 63, and Amy Hobson Heap, five children, Pacific Beach Ward, San Diego California Stake: England Missionary Training Center, succeeding President George R. Donaldson and Sister Christine Ann Donaldson. Brother and Sister Heap previously served as a mission president and companion in the Michigan Lansing Mission. Brother Heap is a high councilor and former mission presidency counselor, institute teacher, stake president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Primary teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Scotland Glasgow Mission. He was born in Florence, Arizona, to Elmer Leroy Heap and Tenna Louise Turley Heap.

Sister Heap is a seminary supervisor and former stake Relief Society president, institute teacher, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, ward missionary, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and Cub Scout leader. She was born in La Jolla, California, to Richard McCormick Hobson and Arlene Lewis Hobson.

Jane S. Owen and Stephen W. Owen

Stephen W. Owen, 66, and Jane S. Owen, five children, Riverside Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont Stake: Provo Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Kevin E. Calderwood and Sister Sydnee Calderwood. Brother and Sister Owen previously served as a mission president and companion in the California Arcadia Mission and as counselors to the temple president and matron in the Provo Utah Temple. Brother Owen is a temple sealer and former general Young Men president, YSA stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Texas San Antonio Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Gordon Parker Owen and Carolyn Woodruff Owen.

Sister Owen is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, nursery leader, ward activity committee chair and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Salt Lake City to Henry Dunyon Stringham and Mabel Eldredge Stringham.

Julie Proudfoot and Myles Proudfoot

Myles Proudfoot, 53, and Julie Proudfoot, four children, Traverse Mountain 9th Ward, Lehi Utah Traverse Mountain Stake: Ghana Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Mark O. Lords and Sister Gwen Lords. Brother and Sister Proudfoot previously served as a mission president and companion in the Benin Cotonou Mission. Brother Proudfoot is an MTC branch presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the England Coventry Mission. He was born in London, England, to Charles Proudfoot and Tessa Proudfoot.

Sister Proudfoot is an MTC branch missionary and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission. She was born in St Albans, England, to David John Ellis and Jeanette Ellis.

Abel Ruiz Valadez and Rocio Angel de Ruiz

Abel Ruiz Valadez, 64, and Rocio Angel de Ruiz, three children, Altabrisa Ward, Mérida México Itzimná Stake: México Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Robert W. Hymas and Sister Katherine Ann Hymas. Brother and Sister Ruiz previously served as a mission president and companion in the México Mérida Mission. Brother Ruiz is a former MTC presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, stake executive secretary, MTC branch president, seminary teacher and missionary in the México Monterrey Mission. He was born in México City, México, to Abel Ruiz Contreras and Esperanza Valadez Petriccioli de Ruiz.

Sister Ruiz is a former stake Primary president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society teacher, ward Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in México City, México, to Luis Angel Mayo and Josefina Baez Banda de Angel.

David E. Young and Rae Lou Young

David E. Young, 71, and Rae Lou Young, 10 children, Wandamere Ward, South Salt Lake Stake: New Zealand Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Charles A. Rudd and Sister Annette L. Rudd. Brother and Sister Young previously served as a mission president and companion in the Brazil Vitoria Mission. Brother Young is a stake Missionary Preparation teacher and former area mission specialist, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Brazil North Central Mission. He was born in Van Nuys, California, to Frank Elmer and Eunice Hawker Young.

Sister Young is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Germany North Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Ellery J and Ella Rae Wilson Wight.