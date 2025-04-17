Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Caldwell Idaho Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Idaho, with a pin in Caldwell, in the west of the state.
The location of Caldwell in relation to the state of Idaho. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Caldwell Idaho Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Caldwell Idaho Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Bishop Duane Call of the Caldwell 5th Ward in the Caldwell Idaho East Stake said he was “pleasantly surprised” to hear the announcement.

“I thought we might have one someday but figured we were still a few years away. We are already so blessed to have temples nearby in Boise and Meridian, and the addition of one in Caldwell will make it even easier for members in our ward and stake to attend more regularly. ... For me, this new temple can’t get built fast enough.”

Timeline of the Caldwell Idaho Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Caldwell, Idaho, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Caldwell Idaho Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Caldwell Idaho Temple

The Caldwell Idaho Temple will be built in or near Caldwell, Idaho. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho. It will also be the third in the Boise, Idaho, metropolitan area.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Idaho had more than 480,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,275 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Caldwell at the time of its announcement was the Meridian Idaho Temple, a distance of approximately 15 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location

Caldwell, Idaho

United States

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho. It will also be the third in the Boise, Idaho, metropolitan area.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Idaho had more than 480,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,275 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Caldwell at the time of its announcement was the Meridian Idaho Temple, a distance of approximately 15 miles away.