Announcement of the Caldwell Idaho Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Caldwell Idaho Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Bishop Duane Call of the Caldwell 5th Ward in the Caldwell Idaho East Stake said he was “pleasantly surprised” to hear the announcement.

“I thought we might have one someday but figured we were still a few years away. We are already so blessed to have temples nearby in Boise and Meridian, and the addition of one in Caldwell will make it even easier for members in our ward and stake to attend more regularly. ... For me, this new temple can’t get built fast enough.”

Architecture and Design of the Caldwell Idaho Temple

The Caldwell Idaho Temple will be built in or near Caldwell, Idaho. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.