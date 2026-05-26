Sites announced for temples in South Carolina and Idaho

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Site maps for the Greenville South Carolina Temple, left, and Caldwell Idaho Temple, right.

Two site maps for houses of the Lord in South Carolina and Idaho have been released by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Greenville South Carolina Temple is planned as a single-story structure of 18,850 square feet. It will stand on an 8.8-acre site at the south intersection of Independence Boulevard/Ponders Road and Roper Mountain Road, Greenville, South Carolina.

The Caldwell Idaho Temple will be a multistory edifice of 82,000 square feet, with a meetinghouse and accompanying ancillary building on the 19.2-acre site. They will be built on the southwest corner of West Orchard Avenue and South Florida Avenue, Canyon County, Idaho.

These two locations — published Tuesday, May 26, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org — were released with corresponding site maps.

Both houses of the Lord were announced April 6, 2025, during general conference. President Russell M. Nelson, then President of the Church, identified these locations among 15 new temples.

About the Church in South Carolina

Site map for the Greenville South Carolina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Greenville temple is planned as the second house of the Lord for South Carolina. It follows the Columbia South Carolina Temple, which was dedicated in 1999 by then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.

The first Latter-day Saint in South Carolina is believed to have been Emanuel Masters Murphy, who was baptized in Tennessee in 1836. When missionary Lysander M. Davis traveled to South Carolina in 1839, he found Murphy had people prepared for baptism. Seven of them were baptized.

In 1947, South Carolina’s first stake was created in the city of Columbia. Membership in the state totaled 1,869 by then. In 1975, the South Carolina Columbia Mission was organized from the Georgia Atlanta Mission.

Today, almost 47,000 members of the Church live in South Carolina, attending about 90 wards and branches.

About the Church in Idaho

Site map for the Caldwell Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Home to 11 total temples in various stages, Idaho has seven dedicated houses of the Lord.

Temples are operating in Idaho Falls (dedicated in 1945), Boise (1984), Rexburg (2008), Twin Falls (2008), Meridian (2017), Pocatello (2021) and Burley (January 2026).

Another Idaho temple, in Montpelier, is scheduled for dedication this year, on Oct. 18. The Teton River Idaho Temple, to be Rexburg’s second, has been under construction since June 2024.

That leaves two houses of the Lord in planning stages: the Coeur d’Alene temple, announced in 2024, and Caldwell temple, announced in 2025.

In 1855, early pioneers of the Church first settled in Idaho at Fort Lemhi, then part of the Oregon Territory. Fourteen years later, the Bear Lake Stake — Idaho’s first — was organized in 1869.

Church presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter were born in Idaho. Current Church President Dallin H. Oaks also lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, for about five years as a child, and earlier this year he dedicated the Burley temple.

More than 480,000 Latter-day Saints live in Idaho, in about 1,300 wards and branches.