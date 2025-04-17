Announcement of the Campo Grande Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Campo Grande Brazil Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Outside the Conference Center moments after the announcement, Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy who at the time served as first counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Alessandra Schmeil, rejoiced at the news of a new temple in their native Brazil.

“It’s beautiful. It’s great to see President Nelson announcing all these temples from Brazil to Spanish Fork, all diverse geography,” Elder Schmeil said. “The Saints in Brazil will be very blessed to have a temple in Campo Grande. It’s exciting. The Lord is moving the work full speed, so we need to catch up with President Nelson.”

The Campo Grande Brazil Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Campo Grande Brazil Temple

The Campo Grande Brazil Temple will be built in or near Campo Grande, Brazil. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.