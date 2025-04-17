Menu
Campo Grande Brazil Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Brazil, with a pin in Campo Grande, in the south of the country.
The location of Campo Grande in relation to the country of Brazil and nearby South American countries. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Campo Grande Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Campo Grande Brazil Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Outside the Conference Center moments after the announcement, Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy who at the time served as first counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Alessandra Schmeil, rejoiced at the news of a new temple in their native Brazil.

“It’s beautiful. It’s great to see President Nelson announcing all these temples from Brazil to Spanish Fork, all diverse geography,” Elder Schmeil said. “The Saints in Brazil will be very blessed to have a temple in Campo Grande. It’s exciting. The Lord is moving the work full speed, so we need to catch up with President Nelson.”

Timeline of the Campo Grande Brazil Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Campo Grande, Brazil, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Campo Grande Brazil Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Campo Grande Brazil Temple

The Campo Grande Brazil Temple will be built in or near Campo Grande, Brazil. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 24th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil. It will also be the first in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had more than 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in over 2,000 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Campo Grande at the time of its announcement was the Londrina Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 300 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location

Campo Grande

Mato Grosso do Sul

Brazil

