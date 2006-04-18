Cebu City Philippines Temple

In the News
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Cebu City, Philippines, was announced April 18, 2006, in a letter by the First Presidency — Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Ground was broken for the temple on Nov. 14, 2007. The ceremony was presided over by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
An open house was held from May 21 to June 5, 2010. A total of 45,103 people toured the temple during this time, and 7,215 of them came on the final day.
A cultural celebration was held the evening prior to the dedication on June 12, 2010. The event was titled “A Celebration of Filipino Heritage.”
The temple was dedicated in three sessions on June 13, 2010, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. Dedicatory sessions were also broadcast to 164 stake and district chapels throughout the Philippines.
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines, the first being the Manila Philippines Temple, dedicated in 1984.
Once dedicated, the Cebu City temple served members living in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, in the southern part of the Philippines.
At the time of the dedication, some members in the Cebu City temple district were still roughly 12 hours away by boat. Saints in the area would previously travel up to 30 hours by boat to get to the Manila temple.
It was dedicated less than a month after The Gila Valley Arizona Temple was dedicated.
The Cebu City temple was dedicated almost four months before the Urdaneta Philippines Temple was announced.
The ground the temple was built on was previously used as a stronghold for Japanese soldiers during World War II. When the site was excavated for the temple’s foundation, the construction crew found 20-foot-deep tunnels filled with old equipment and unexploded bombs. The war items were removed, and the tunnels were filled with 28 truckloads of concrete.
