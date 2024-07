Architecture and Design of the Cebu City Philippines Temple

Plans for the Cebu City Philippines Temple were announced April 18, 2006, and nearly a year and a half later, a groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 14, 2007, presided over by Elder Dallin H. Oaks After an open house from May 21 to June 5, 2010, and a cultural celebration on June 12, 2010, President Thomas S. Monson dedicated the house of the Lord on June 13, 2010.Built at a total of 29,556 square feet, the Cebu City temple stands on 11.6 acres and rises to 140 feet. It includes two ordinance rooms, two sealing rooms and a baptistry. The temple grounds include large areas of grass next to walkways that lead visitors around the temple.The exterior stone of the temple was made with Mountain Grey granite from China, while the interior stone came from Italy and Greece.Inside the temple, sapele mahogany from Africa and pearls harvested from areas in the Philippines are featured throughout the various rooms.