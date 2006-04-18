Menu
Cebu City Philippines Temple

Announced

18 April 2006

Dedicated

13 June 2010

133rd temple dedicated
The Cebu City Philippines Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Cebu City Philippines Temple

More people had attended the Cebu City Philippines Temple open house than was expected, but it wasn’t the statistics that local Latter-day Saints were thinking of.

“I don’t care about the numbers,” said Elder Won Yong Ko, first counselor in the Philippines Area Presidency. “The open house was successful because of the impact it made to the hearts of the people in this city, on this island and other islands.”

Giovanie and Willeonor Badoles, a married couple living in the islands, made a 12-hour boat trip with their 2-year-old daughter to attend the open house. Brother Badoles said, “When I saw the temple for the first time this morning, I said to myself, ‘This is a temple of God; it is His house.’ The beauty of this temple, inside and outside, is something I cannot describe. I cannot find the words.”

His wife said that the celestial room “felt like heaven. I felt peace in my heart when I saw it.”

After touring the temple, other members would hurry to tell others, “You must go see the temple.”

Church President Thomas S. Monson dedicated the house of the Lord on June 13, 2010. He said that the Cebu City Philippines Temple is “a beacon on the hill,” bringing light to the world.

“It is a beautiful temple, a house of the Lord,” said President Monson. After the ceremony’s three sessions, the Prophet said, “This truly feels like home. Here in Cebu City is this house of the Lord, our Father’s house. It is a beautiful temple."

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, said that it was “a day of celebration and gratitude” and members wept at the sight of the temple when they arrived for the dedication ceremony.

Attending the dedication with President Monson and President Eyring were Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder William R. Walker, executive director of the Temple Department; Presiding Bishop H. David Burton; and Elder Keith R. Edwards, president of the Church’s Philippines Area, and his counselors — Elders Won Yong Ko and Michael J. Teh.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are in a nation of many islands, whose people love truth and whose hearts are responsive to the message of the eternal gospel. We thank Thee for their faith. We thank Thee for their spirit of sacrifice. Bless them that neither they nor the generations which follow them will go hungry or be without shelter from the storms that beat about them. We are grateful for the completion of this holy house. Wilt Thou bless those faithful members here and throughout the world who have contributed their tithes which have made possible this magnificent edifice for Thy name's honor and glory and for the blessing of all who enter herein.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Cebu City Philippines Temple here.

Timeline of the Cebu City Philippines Temple

April
18
2006
Announced

A temple for Cebu City, Philippines, was announced April 18, 2006, in a letter by the First Presidency — Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

November
14
2007
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on Nov. 14, 2007. The ceremony was presided over by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

May
21
2010
Open house

An open house was held from May 21 to June 5, 2010. A total of 45,103 people toured the temple during this time, and 7,215 of them came on the final day.

June
12
2010
Cultural celebration

A cultural celebration was held the evening prior to the dedication on June 12, 2010. The event was titled “A Celebration of Filipino Heritage.”

June
13
2010
Dedication

The temple was dedicated in three sessions on June 13, 2010, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. Dedicatory sessions were also broadcast to 164 stake and district chapels throughout the Philippines.

Plans for the Cebu City Philippines Temple were announced April 18, 2006, and nearly a year and a half later, a groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 14, 2007, presided over by Elder Dallin H. Oaks.

After an open house from May 21 to June 5, 2010, and a cultural celebration on June 12, 2010, President Thomas S. Monson dedicated the house of the Lord on June 13, 2010.

Architecture and Design of the Cebu City Philippines Temple

Built at a total of 29,556 square feet, the Cebu City temple stands on 11.6 acres and rises to 140 feet. It includes two ordinance rooms, two sealing rooms and a baptistry. The temple grounds include large areas of grass next to walkways that lead visitors around the temple.

The exterior stone of the temple was made with Mountain Grey granite from China, while the interior stone came from Italy and Greece.

Inside the temple, sapele mahogany from Africa and pearls harvested from areas in the Philippines are featured throughout the various rooms.

Quick Facts

Announced

18 April 2006

Dedicated

13 June 2010

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

 Gomez Co Siady & Liza Yu Tiu Siady

Location

Gorordo Avenue

Barangay Lahug, Cebu City

6000 Cebu

Philippines

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(63) 32-230-1207

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines, the first being the Manila Philippines Temple, dedicated in 1984.

Fact #2

Once dedicated, the Cebu City temple served members living in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, in the southern part of the Philippines. 

Fact #3

At the time of the dedication, some members in the Cebu City temple district were still roughly 12 hours away by boat. Saints in the area would previously travel up to 30 hours by boat to get to the Manila temple.

Fact #4

It was dedicated less than a month after The Gila Valley Arizona Temple was dedicated.

Fact #5

The Cebu City temple was dedicated almost four months before the Urdaneta Philippines Temple was announced.

Fact #6

The ground the temple was built on was previously used as a stronghold for Japanese soldiers during World War II. When the site was excavated for the temple’s foundation, the construction crew found 20-foot-deep tunnels filled with old equipment and unexploded bombs. The war items were removed, and the tunnels were filled with 28 truckloads of concrete.

