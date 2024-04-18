Menu
Learn about the new leaders of the Cebu City Philippines and Regina Saskatchewan temples

They will begin their service in September

By Valerie Walton
The Cebu City Philippines and Regina Saskatchewan temples.
The Cebu City Philippines and Regina Saskatchewan temples. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Normando Ong and Leticia Ong
Normando Ong and Leticia Ong | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Normando Luis Villareal Ong and Leticia Singian Obungen Ong, Lapuz Ward, Iloilo Philippines Central Stake, called as president and matron of the Cebu City Philippines Temple, succeeding President Ciriaco G. Alfornon and Sister Mamerta P. Alfornon. President Ong is a ward Sunday School president and a former bishop and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Manila, Philippines, to Arsenio Ong and Rosario Tumamboc Villaruel.

Sister Ong is a Sunday School teacher and a former stake Relief Society secretary, seminary and institute teacher, and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Isabela, Philippines, to Canuto Golingo Obungen and Teodora Singian.

Doug Robertson and Donna Robertson
Doug Robertson and Donna Robertson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Douglas William Robertson and Donna Elaine Fairwell Robertson, Wildwood Ward, Saskatoon Saskatchewan Stake, called as president and matron of the Regina Saskatchewan Temple, succeeding President Eric G. Slocombe and Sister Jean Slocombe. President Robertson is a temple sealer and institute teacher and a former stake president, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Rosetown, Saskatchewan, to Archibald Norman Robertson and Beth Wicks.

Sister Robertson is a temple ordinance worker and a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Albert George Fairwell and Margaret Isabelle Roth.

