Announcement of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Chihuahua Mexico Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

The Chihuahua Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple

The Chihuahua Mexico Temple will be built in or near Chihuahua, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.