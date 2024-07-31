Menu
Chihuahua Mexico Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Mexico, with a pin in Chihuahua, in the north of the country.
The location of Chihuahua in relation to the country of Mexico.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Chihuahua Mexico Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Timeline of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Chihuahua, Mexico, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Chihuahua Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple

The Chihuahua Mexico Temple will be built in or near Chihuahua, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 25th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico and the third in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, the others being the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple and the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,876 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to the city of Chihuahua at the time of its announcement was the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 160 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

Chihuahua

Mexico

Appointments
