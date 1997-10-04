In the News
FOLLOW US
4 October 1997
6 March 1999
The Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a house of the Lord for the Latter-day Saint colonies in northern Mexico on Oct. 4, 1997, during October 1997 general conference. This came with an announcement that the Church would build some smaller temples in remote areas of the Church, the first ones being in Monticello, Utah; northern Mexico; and Anchorage, Alaska.
Ground was broken for the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple on March 7, 1998, with some 800 attendees at the event. Elder Eran A. Call — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area — dedicated the site. Elder Joe J. Christensen of the Presidency of the Seventy, who was in the area to reorganize a stake, also attended the ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the house of the Lord from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 1999. Approximately 10,870 visitors attended the open house during this time, including 150 religious, civic and business leaders who attended VIP tours.
The Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple was dedicated in four sessions from March 6 to March 7, 1999, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 4,932 Latter-day Saints attended a session.
4 October 1997
6 March 1999
Chihuahua y Diaz S/N
31857 Colonia Juárez, Chihuahua
Mexico
View schedule and book online
(52) 636-110-9427
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
It was the second temple announced to be built in a smaller size than typical temples, a plan announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in 1997.
The groundbreaking ceremony was kept brief due to inclement weather. President Meredith I. Romney of the Colonia Juárez Mexico Stake recounted: “It was cold and snowy all during the prayers and during the singing of the choir. As soon as Elder [Eran A.] Call got up to speak and give the dedicatory prayer [on the site], the sun came out and all the time he was speaking it was just like another day. As soon as he sat down, it clouded up and started snowing.”
The first day of its public open house — Feb. 25, 1999 — was the day the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple was announced.
The Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple was dedicated one year, minus one day, after its groundbreaking ceremony.
When this house of the Lord was dedicated, Colonia Juárez had a population of around only 1,000 people.
It was dedicated seven days before the groundbreaking of the Oaxaca Mexico Temple, which happened March 13, 1999.
Because the colonies were experiencing a drought, President Hinckley added a petition for rain in his dedicatory prayer, saying, “Cause rain to fall upon their thirsty fields.” Before the last bus left after the final dedicatory session on March 7, 1999, rain drops began to fall.
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
It was the second temple announced to be built in a smaller size than typical temples, a plan announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in 1997.
The groundbreaking ceremony was kept brief due to inclement weather. President Meredith I. Romney of the Colonia Juárez Mexico Stake recounted: “It was cold and snowy all during the prayers and during the singing of the choir. As soon as Elder [Eran A.] Call got up to speak and give the dedicatory prayer [on the site], the sun came out and all the time he was speaking it was just like another day. As soon as he sat down, it clouded up and started snowing.”
The first day of its public open house — Feb. 25, 1999 — was the day the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple was announced.
The Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple was dedicated one year, minus one day, after its groundbreaking ceremony.
When this house of the Lord was dedicated, Colonia Juárez had a population of around only 1,000 people.
It was dedicated seven days before the groundbreaking of the Oaxaca Mexico Temple, which happened March 13, 1999.
Because the colonies were experiencing a drought, President Hinckley added a petition for rain in his dedicatory prayer, saying, “Cause rain to fall upon their thirsty fields.” Before the last bus left after the final dedicatory session on March 7, 1999, rain drops began to fall.