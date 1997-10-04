Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple

Fact #3

The groundbreaking ceremony was kept brief due to inclement weather. President Meredith I. Romney of the Colonia Juárez Mexico Stake recounted : “It was cold and snowy all during the prayers and during the singing of the choir. As soon as Elder [Eran A.] Call got up to speak and give the dedicatory prayer [on the site], the sun came out and all the time he was speaking it was just like another day. As soon as he sat down, it clouded up and started snowing.”