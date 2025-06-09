First Presidency releases site, rendering for Chihuahua Mexico Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An artist's rendering of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple.

The site and exterior rendering of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple, the third in the state of Chihuahua, have been released by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 19,000 square feet. It will be built on a 5.87-acre site at the corner of Avenida de la Cantera and Avenida Real Escondido, Reserva Territorial la Hacienda, Chihuahua city, Chihuahua state, Mexico, 31216.

The site and rendering were released Monday, June 9, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

A map of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Chihuahua, Mexico, on April 7, 2024. It was one of 15 locations he identified during April 2024 general conference.

Mexico currently has 27 houses of the Lord operating, under construction or announced. The Chihuahua temple will join 14 dedicated temples in Mexico: Mexico City, Colonia Juárez, Ciudad Juárez, Hermosillo, Oaxaca, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tampico, Villahermosa, Mérida, Veracruz, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana and Puebla.

The country also has three temples under construction in Torreón, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí. In addition to the Chihuahua temple, houses of the Lord in planning and design stages include the Mexico City Benemérito, Cuernavaca, Pachuca, Toluca, Tula, Cancún, Chihuahua, Juchitán de Zaragoza and Reynosa temples.

Missionary work began in Mexico in 1875, when seven missionaries were sent to the country. The first five members in Mexico were baptized in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 1877. A branch was soon established in Mexico City in 1879.

Today, Mexico has more than 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,900 congregations.