Chorrillos Peru Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Peru, with a pin in Chorrillos, in the south of the country.
The location of Chorrillos in relation to the country of Peru. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Chorrillos Peru Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Chorrillos Peru Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Nancy Morales Van Empel, from Lima, Peru, attended the Sunday afternoon session of conference in person. Her family members were among the first Latter-day Saints in the country. The new Chorrillos temple will be “one more blessing,” she said.

“Chorrillos is a beautiful area. If there’s going to be a temple there, it’s going to be fantastic.”

Timeline of the Chorrillos Peru Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Chorrillos, Peru, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Chorrillos Peru Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Chorrillos Peru Temple

The Chorrillos Peru Temple will be built in or near Chorrillos, Peru. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 10th Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had nearly 650,000 Latter-day Saints in about 800 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Chorrillos at the time of its announcement was the Lima Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 10 miles through busy traffic.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location

Chorrillos

Lima Province

Peru

