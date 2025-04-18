Announcement of the Chorrillos Peru Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Chorrillos Peru Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Nancy Morales Van Empel, from Lima, Peru, attended the Sunday afternoon session of conference in person. Her family members were among the first Latter-day Saints in the country. The new Chorrillos temple will be “one more blessing,” she said.

“Chorrillos is a beautiful area. If there’s going to be a temple there, it’s going to be fantastic.”

Architecture and Design of the Chorrillos Peru Temple

The Chorrillos Peru Temple will be built in or near Chorrillos, Peru. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.