Reordered upcoming temple dedications results in a new No. 200

Rescheduling of Casper Wyoming Temple dedication date from Oct. 13 to Nov. 24 means Deseret Peak Utah Temple now projected to be Church’s 200th.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
The Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Scott Taylor

By Scott Taylor

The path to 200 dedicated and operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new route and destination — Tooele, Utah.

The Monday, Aug. 26, announced rescheduling of the dedication date for the Casper Wyoming Temple — originally set for Oct. 13 but now moved to Nov. 24 — shifts the order of the Church’s seven new houses of the Lord set to be dedicated from mid-September through early December.

The two most recent temples dedicated — the Salta Argentina and Layton Utah temples, both dedicated on June 16 — are the Church’s 194th and 195th dedicated and operating houses of the Lord.

With the Casper rescheduling, announced temple dedications are as follows, with the date, temple, presiding Church leader and chronological ranking as a dedicated and operating house of the Lord:

  • Sunday, Sept. 15Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, to be dedicated by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, No. 196.
  • Sunday, Sept. 22 Mendoza Argentina Temple, to be dedicated by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, No. 197.
  • Sunday, Oct. 13San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple, to be dedicated by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, No. 198.
  • Sunday, Oct. 20Salvador Brazil Temple, to be dedicated by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, No. 199.
  • Sunday, Nov. 10Deseret Peak Utah Temple, with a presiding Church leader still to be announced, No. 200.
  • Sunday, Nov. 24Casper Wyoming Temple, to be dedicated by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, No. 201.
  • Sunday, Dec. 8Tallahassee Florida Temple, to be dedicated by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, No. 202.

The Church has 350 total temples dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning.

Casper Wyoming Temple.
The Casper Wyoming Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The rescheduled Casper Wyoming Temple dedication was first announced as part of the temple’s media day Monday and published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

