Reordered upcoming temple dedications results in a new No. 200

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

The path to 200 dedicated and operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new route and destination — Tooele, Utah.

The Monday, Aug. 26, announced rescheduling of the dedication date for the Casper Wyoming Temple — originally set for Oct. 13 but now moved to Nov. 24 — shifts the order of the Church’s seven new houses of the Lord set to be dedicated from mid-September through early December.

The two most recent temples dedicated — the Salta Argentina and Layton Utah temples, both dedicated on June 16 — are the Church’s 194th and 195th dedicated and operating houses of the Lord.

With the Casper rescheduling, announced temple dedications are as follows, with the date, temple, presiding Church leader and chronological ranking as a dedicated and operating house of the Lord:

The Church has 350 total temples dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning.

The Casper Wyoming Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The rescheduled Casper Wyoming Temple dedication was first announced as part of the temple’s media day Monday and published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.