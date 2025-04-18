Menu
Flagstaff Arizona Temple

A map of Arizona, with a pin in Flagstaff, in the center of the state.
The location of Flagstaff in relation to the state of Arizona. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Flagstaff Arizona Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Flagstaff Arizona Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Mark Moore, a Latter-day Saint and director for the Flagstaff Institute of Religion at Northern Arizona University, said a group of young adults saw the announcement and began jumping up and down with excitement. Most of his students were from Phoenix and Mesa and have missed attending the temple as often as they once did due to the distance.

“What a fantastic announcement,” Moore said. “The kids are in tears, they are just excited. They are excited to take their friends to an open house.”

Timeline of the Flagstaff Arizona Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Flagstaff, Arizona, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Flagstaff Arizona Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Flagstaff Arizona Temple

The Flagstaff Arizona Temple will be built in or near Flagstaff, Arizona. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Arizona.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Arizona had approximately 450,000 Latter-day Saints in about 900 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Flagstaff at the time of its announcement was the Snowflake Arizona Temple, a distance of approximately 100 miles away.

Quick Facts

Location

Flagstaff, Arizona

United States

