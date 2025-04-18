Announcement of the Flagstaff Arizona Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Flagstaff Arizona Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Mark Moore, a Latter-day Saint and director for the Flagstaff Institute of Religion at Northern Arizona University, said a group of young adults saw the announcement and began jumping up and down with excitement. Most of his students were from Phoenix and Mesa and have missed attending the temple as often as they once did due to the distance.

“What a fantastic announcement,” Moore said. “The kids are in tears, they are just excited. They are excited to take their friends to an open house.”

Architecture and Design of the Flagstaff Arizona Temple

The Flagstaff Arizona Temple will be built in or near Flagstaff, Arizona. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.