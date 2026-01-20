Arizona and Hawaii temple sites announced

Images by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The future locations of the Flagstaff Arizona Temple and Kahului Hawaii Temple have been announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

These locations and accompanying site maps were first published in a Jan. 20 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Located in the United States, both Arizona and Hawaii have deep roots of temple-going Latter-day Saints. Hawaii’s first temple is the Church’s fifth house of the Lord in operation, while Arizona has the seventh.

Read below about the announced sites and the history of the Church in these two states.

Flagstaff Arizona Temple

A map of the Flagstaff Arizona Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Plans for the Flagstaff temple call for a single-story structure of 18,850 square feet, with an accompanying ancillary building. The 10.43-acre site will be located at the southwest corner of Butler Ave. and South Fourth St., in Flagstaff, Arizona.

On April 6, 2025, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Flagstaff, Arizona, in general conference. It was one of the last 15 temples he announced before his death in September 2025.

Arizona is home to six dedicated temples and three in planning stages, for a total of nine. Operating houses of the Lord include the Mesa (dedicated in 1927), Snowflake (2002), The Gila Valley (2010), Gilbert (2014), Phoenix (2014) and Tucson (2017) temples.

In addition to Flagstaff, temples are planned for Yuma and Queen Creek, both announced in 2024.

Members of the Church first preached the restored gospel in Arizona in the 1850s. During the 1860s and 1870s, Church parties explored the area for possible settlement sites. After these explorations, a large group of pioneers arrived in the spring of 1876 to establish four settlements.

Fort Utah — established in the Salt River Valley in 1877 — was later renamed Mesa, where the state’s first temple was dedicated in 1927.

Today, around 445,000 Latter-day Saints reside in Arizona, in just over 900 congregations.

Kahului Hawaii Temple

A map of the Kahului Hawaii Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A single-story edifice of 19,000 square feet, the Kahului temple will stand on a 7.6-acre site with an accompanying ancillary building. This house of the Lord will be built along Kuikahi Drive and next to an existing meetinghouse, the latter of which stands at 1300 Maui Lani Parkway, Kahului, Hawaii.

President Nelson announced a temple for Kahului, Maui, Hawaii, on Oct. 1, 2023. It was one of 20 temple locations he identified in October 2023 general conference, including a temple for the other noncontiguous U.S. state, Alaska.

Hawaii currently has two dedicated temples and two others announced. The Laie Hawaii Temple was dedicated more than a century ago, in 1919. The Kona Hawaii Temple was dedicated in 2000 but has been closed for extensive renovations since October 2023.

In addition to the Kahului temple, the Honolulu Hawaii Temple is in planning stages; it was announced in 2024.

More than 76,000 Church members live in Hawaii, across more than 140 congregations.

The Kahului temple — the first for the island of Maui — was announced just weeks after nearby devastation. From Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2023, wildfires ravaged the island, nearly destroying Lahaina, some 15 miles west of Kahului. Among dozens of lives lost were five Latter-day Saints, including four members of one family.

So, when a house of the Lord was announced Oct. 1 of that year, Latter-day Saints like Lory Aiwohi found hope in “beauty for ashes” (Isaiah 61:3).

“We are deeply humbled and filled with gratitude for this wonderful news of a temple on Maui,” said Aiwohi, then Relief Society president of the Kahului Hawaii Stake, after the announcement. “Personally, I feel Heavenly Father’s love and awareness for us, the Saints on Maui, and our needs, especially at this time.”