Announcement of the Florianópolis Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Florianópolis Brazil Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Filipe and Deborah Vasconcelos of the Florianópolis Brazil Stake met President Nelson’s announcement with tears, hugs, smiles, messages and calls to family and friends, they told Church News. Deborah Vasconcelos said that since the Church began in Brazil about a century prior, members in Santa Catarina had been praying for a temple.

“The feeling is the same: The Lord knows His people and hears their prayers. As our Prophet said, ‘The temple is the gateway to the greatest blessings God has in store for each of us,’” Deborah Vasconcelos said.

The Florianópolis Brazil Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Florianópolis Brazil Temple

The Florianópolis Brazil Temple will be built in or near Florianópolis, Brazil. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.