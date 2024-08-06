Menu
Florianópolis Brazil Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Brazil, with a pin in Florianópolis, in the east of the country.
The location of Florianópolis in relation to the country of Brazil.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Florianópolis Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Florianópolis Brazil Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Filipe and Deborah Vasconcelos of the Florianópolis Brazil Stake met President Nelson’s announcement with tears, hugs, smiles, messages and calls to family and friends, they told Church News. Deborah Vasconcelos said that since the Church began in Brazil about a century prior, members in Santa Catarina had been praying for a temple.

“The feeling is the same: The Lord knows His people and hears their prayers. As our Prophet said, ‘The temple is the gateway to the greatest blessings God has in store for each of us,’” Deborah Vasconcelos said.

Timeline of the Florianópolis Brazil Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Florianópolis, Brazil, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Florianópolis Brazil Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Florianópolis Brazil Temple

The Florianópolis Brazil Temple will be built in or near Florianópolis, Brazil. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 23rd Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil and the first in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 2,172 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Florianópolis at the time of its announcement was the Curitiba Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 150 miles away.

