Announcement of the Greenville South Carolina Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Greenville South Carolina Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Kylee Jones, 23 at the time of the announcement, always dreamed of being able to attend the temple without taking an entire day to do so. Due to medical complications, she had not been able to attend the Columbia South Carolina Temple, which “feels crushing.”

“Knowing there will be a temple close to home feels like my Savior personally brought His home to mine,” she said. “Greenville is already bursting with missionary opportunities, and our friends are already so curious about the temple. Surely, all here will come closer to our Savior with His house here.”

Architecture and Design of the Greenville South Carolina Temple

The Greenville South Carolina Temple will be built in or near Greenville, South Carolina. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.