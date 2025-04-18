Menu
Greenville South Carolina Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of South Carolina, with a pin in Greenville, in the center of the state.
The location of Greenville in relation to the state of South Carolina. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Greenville South Carolina Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Greenville South Carolina Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Kylee Jones, 23 at the time of the announcement, always dreamed of being able to attend the temple without taking an entire day to do so. Due to medical complications, she had not been able to attend the Columbia South Carolina Temple, which “feels crushing.”

“Knowing there will be a temple close to home feels like my Savior personally brought His home to mine,” she said. “Greenville is already bursting with missionary opportunities, and our friends are already so curious about the temple. Surely, all here will come closer to our Savior with His house here.”

Timeline of the Greenville South Carolina Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Greenville, South Carolina, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Greenville South Carolina Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Greenville South Carolina Temple

The Greenville South Carolina Temple will be built in or near Greenville, South Carolina. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in South Carolina.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, South Carolina had more than 46,000 Latter-day Saints in around 85 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Greenville at the time of its announcement was the Columbia South Carolina Temple, a distance of approximately 100 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location
