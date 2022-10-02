Menu
Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of general conference.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Guatemala had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among 430 congregations. The closest temple to Huehuetenango is currently the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, a distance of approximately 33 miles away.

https://youtu.be/6d-mNmGo920

Timeline of the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Huehuetenango, Guatemala, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.

The Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple


According to site plans released by the Church on March 20, 2023, the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 10,787 square feet.

Location

18 Avenida

    Zona 4

El Terrero

Huehuetenango Guatemala

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Guatemala had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among 430 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Huehuetenango is currently the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, a distance of approximately 33 miles away.

