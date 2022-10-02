Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple

In the News
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Huehuetenango, Guatemala, on Oct. 2, 2022, during the October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference.
2 October 2022
18 Avenida
Zona 4
El Terrero
Huehuetenango Guatemala
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Guatemala had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among 430 congregations.
The closest temple to Huehuetenango is currently the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, a distance of approximately 33 miles away.
