16 December 2006
11 December 2011
The Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple.
On Dec. 16, 2006, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build a temple in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. This announcement came at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple.
Ground for the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple was broken March 14, 2009. Over 700 Church leaders and guests attended the ceremony. Elder Don R. Clarke, Central America Area president, presided over the groundbreaking.
An open house was held from Nov. 11 to Nov. 26, 2011. Over 126,000 people attended the open house, and approximately 16,500 visited on the final day. Guatemalan President Álvaro Colom attended with four of his cabinet ministers, and Mr. Jorge Barrientos, mayor of Quetzaltenango, was also among those who toured the temple.
A cultural celebration for the temple was held Dec. 10, 2011. The event included a variety of music and dancing with 2,400 youth across the temple district to celebrate the new house of the Lord.
The temple was dedicated in three sessions on Dec. 11, 2011, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.
9a Calle 4-03, Zona 9
Frente a Residenciales Los Cerezos 1
09001 Quetzaltenango
Quetzaltenango
Guatemala
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala and the fifth in Central America. The first temple in Guatemala was the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, dedicated in 1984.
It was announced exactly 22 years and three days after the Guatemala City temple was dedicated.
This was the first temple that President Dieter F. Uchtdorf dedicated as second counselor in the First Presidency.
It was dedicated in the same year as another temple — the San Salvador El Salvador Temple, dedicated Aug. 21, 2011. Guatemala and El Salvador share a country border.
The temple stands among other important features of the Quetzaltenango area, including the Parque Zoológico Minerva zoo.
