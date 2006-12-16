Menu
Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

Announced

16 December 2006

Dedicated

11 December 2011

136th temple dedicated
The Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

On Dec. 16, 2006 — at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple — Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a temple would be built in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, a country also known as “the land of the Mayans.” He said at the ceremony, “The [first] temple in Guatemala City can’t accommodate all those who wish to come. ... [The temple] will bless the people in a way no other structure on earth can bless them.”

Just under five years later, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf — second counselor in the First Presidency — dedicated the Quetzaltenango temple on Dec. 10, 2011. He said at the event that Latter-day Saint Guatemalans are the sons and daughters of Father Lehi.

“After this day, this temple will be as sacred as the temple of Solomon, the temple in Nauvoo, the temple in Salt Lake City or as sacred as any of the temples in the world,” President Uchtdorf said.

Silvia Weger, a local Latter-day Saint, said at the dedication: "I could not have imagined a temple here. When I was small we rented a little house to meet in. The missionaries and the families were strong and worked well together." Another local member and pioneer in the Church in Quetzaltenango, Maria Antonieta de Ixcot, said that the new temple is "a grand blessing."

Attending the dedication ceremony with President Uchtdorf were Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Larry W. Gibbons, a General Authority Seventy; and members of the Central America Area Presidency — Elder Enrique R. Falabella, Elder Carlos H. Amado and Elder James B. Martino. Their wives were also in attendance that day.

Elder Martino spoke at the dedication of his amazement to finally have a temple in Quetzaltenango. He said, “I have always had the feeling that these people are special.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for the progress of Thy work in this great nation of Guatemala. We give thanks for all who have helped to make this beautiful temple possible; we pray for their wellbeing. Wilt Thou continue to bless the leaders and the people of this nation for their friendliness to Thy Church. ... Thou kind and gracious Father, our hearts are filled with gratitude for Thy remembrance of the sons and daughters of Lehi. Thou hast heard their cries and seen their tears. Thou hast accepted their righteous sacrifices.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple here.

Timeline of the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

December
16
2006
Announced

On Dec. 16, 2006, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build a temple in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. This announcement came at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple.

March
14
2009
Groundbreaking

Ground for the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple was broken March 14, 2009. Over 700 Church leaders and guests attended the ceremony. Elder Don R. Clarke, Central America Area president, presided over the groundbreaking.

November
11
2011
Open house

An open house was held from Nov. 11 to Nov. 26, 2011. Over 126,000 people attended the open house, and approximately 16,500 visited on the final day. Guatemalan President Álvaro Colom attended with four of his cabinet ministers, and Mr. Jorge Barrientos, mayor of Quetzaltenango, was also among those who toured the temple.

December
10
2011
Cultural celebration

A cultural celebration for the temple was held Dec. 10, 2011. The event included a variety of music and dancing with 2,400 youth across the temple district to celebrate the new house of the Lord.

December
11
2011
Dedication

The temple was dedicated in three sessions on Dec. 11, 2011, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.

The Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple was announced Dec. 16, 2006. Three years later, on March 14, 2009, Elder Don R. Clarke — Central America Area president — presided over the groundbreaking for the house of the Lord.

An open house was held from Nov. 11 to Nov. 26, 2011, where over 126,000 visitors attended. Following the open house was a cultural celebration on Dec. 10, 2011, and the following day, Dec. 11, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf — second counselor in the First Presidency — dedicated the Quetzaltenango temple.

Architecture and Design of the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

The Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple is 21,085 square feet with a precast concrete exterior created in Mexico. The surrounding temple grounds were designed with various walkways and small trees.

The interior of the temple was designed with an aesthetic reflecting the region’s indigenous heritage. Inside, the stone, wood and glasswork have Mayan motif detailings. Many paintings throughout the temple depict the volcanic landscape of western Guatemala.

Interior Photos of the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

16 December 2006

Dedicated

11 December 2011

Dedicated by

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Current President and Matron

Ysrael Escobar López & Marta Isabel Sánchez Sajquim de Escobar

Location

9a Calle 4-03, Zona 9

Frente a Residenciales Los Cerezos 1

09001 Quetzaltenango

Quetzaltenango

Guatemala

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Guatemala and the fifth in Central America. The first temple in Guatemala was the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, dedicated in 1984.

Fact #2

It was announced exactly 22 years and three days after the Guatemala City temple was dedicated.

Fact #3

This was the first temple that President Dieter F. Uchtdorf dedicated as second counselor in the First Presidency.

Fact #4

It was dedicated in the same year as another temple — the San Salvador El Salvador Temple, dedicated Aug. 21, 2011. Guatemala and El Salvador share a country border.

Fact #5

The temple stands among other important features of the Quetzaltenango area, including the Parque Zoológico Minerva zoo.

