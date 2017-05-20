Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Fact #8

It was first dedicated just five weeks after the end of World War II. In his dedicatory prayer , Church President George Albert Smith said, “With deep gratitude in our hearts, we thank Thee that the nations have ceased their warfare and the destruction of human life. We thank Thee that peace temporarily is established in the earth. We do pray that all people everywhere will now take cognizance of the horrors of war and repent of their sins and follies and with contrite spirits turn unto Thee.”