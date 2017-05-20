In the News
3 March 1937
23 September 1945
4 June 2017
The Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency announced a temple — the eighth in the Church — in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on March 3, 1937. Church President Heber J. Grant envisioned the sacred edifice by the winding Snake River to be “chaste, simple, symmetrical and well proportioned, without much ornamentation or decoration.”
Presiding over the groundbreaking on Dec. 19, 1939, was David Smith, president of the North Idaho Falls Stake — later renamed the Idaho Falls North Stake. President Smith was later the first president of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.
President David O. McKay, second counselor in the First Presidency, presided over a cornerstone ceremony and site dedication on Oct. 19, 1940. He handed his hat to a 6-year-old John Groberg, who would later serve as a General Authority Seventy and president of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.
The temple was open to the public Sept. 15-20, 1945, according to the Sept. 8, 1945, issue of the Church News. Thousands were said to have visited the sacred edifice prior to dedication.
The new Idaho Falls Idaho Temple was dedicated over a three-day period, Sept. 23-25, 1945, with Church President George Albert Smith presiding and offering the dedicatory prayer. Some 23,487 members attended one of eight sessions.
The First Presidency announced on Dec. 22, 2014, that the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple would close on March 16, 2015, for extensive renovations.
A public open house was held from April 22 to May 20, 2017, and more than 250,000 visitors toured the building during this time. Local resident Kevin Call described the temple as “a monument on the river, a beautiful place.”
Thousands of youth from the temple district performed in a cultural celebration on June 3, 2017, at the Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho, some 50 miles south of Idaho Falls. President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, presided over the event and watched the performers.
President Eyring rededicated the Idaho Falls temple in three sessions on June 4, 2017. Once rededicated, the temple served 45 stakes in southeastern and central Idaho.
1000 Memorial Drive
Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402
United States
(1) 208-522-7669
(1) 208-523-4504
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho and the eighth house of the Lord still in operation in the Church.
The dedication of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple in 1945 was also the first in nearly two decades. The Mesa Arizona Temple was dedicated before it, in 1927.
It was the first Latter-day Saint temple with a single spire above the center of the edifice.
The Idaho Falls Idaho Temple was the closest built in proximity to Church headquarters in Salt Lake City since the Salt Lake Temple was dedicated in 1893. It would remain so until the dedication of the Ogden Utah Temple in 1972 — 27 years after the Idaho Falls temple’s dedication.
It was the fourth temple dedicated outside Utah that is still in operation.
This was the sixth operating temple dedicated inside the United States, not including the Laie Hawaii Temple dedicated in 1919, since Hawaii did not become an American state until 1959.
The Idaho Falls Idaho Temple was the first house of the Lord to receive a statue of the angel Moroni after its dedication. The gold-leafed statue familiar to Latter-day Saints worldwide was added in 1983.
It was first dedicated just five weeks after the end of World War II. In his dedicatory prayer, Church President George Albert Smith said, “With deep gratitude in our hearts, we thank Thee that the nations have ceased their warfare and the destruction of human life. We thank Thee that peace temporarily is established in the earth. We do pray that all people everywhere will now take cognizance of the horrors of war and repent of their sins and follies and with contrite spirits turn unto Thee.”
The first dedicatory session of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on Sept. 23, 1945, was the first general meeting over which President George Albert Smith presided as President of the Church. He commented on this in remarks prior to offering the dedicatory prayer, according to the Sept. 29, 1945, issue of the Church News.
All general authorities and general officers of the Church attended the first dedicatory session of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.
