João Pessoa Brazil Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

João Pessoa Brazil Temple announced
João Pessoa Brazil Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the João Pessoa Brazil Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. The announcement of a house of the Lord for João Pessoa was one of two announced for Brazil — and one of 20 such sacred edifices announced worldwide by the Church President. The other Brazil city receiving a temple is Goiânia.

For Ruy Ramalho Rodrigues, having a house of the Lord in João Pessoa, Brazil, will mean “our children will become closer to the Lord, and we will have a growing desire to be together forever.”

A resident of João Pessoa, Rodrigues said his family had to travel four days to be sealed in the temple in São Paulo. Later, they attended the Recife Brazil Temple.

“For our family, having a temple here in João Pessoa is certainly a great blessing,” Rodrigues related. “Now the announcement of the temple in our city, where we could see the Church’s growth, is indescribable. Our family and others will be incredibly blessed.”
Timeline of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple

October
01
2023
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for João Pessoa, Brazil, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and one of two for this South American nation.

The João Pessoa Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. A site location was announced by the Church on Nov. 20, 2023, for a house of the Lord just west of Rio Jaguaribe and northwest of the intersection of Rua Paulino Pinto and Avenida Ministro José Américo de Almeida, in the Cabo Branco neighborhood of João Pessoa. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 20, 2023, the João Pessoa Brazil Temple will have an area of approximately 18,850 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 3.9-acre site in the Cabo Branco neighborhood of João Pessoa, a port city in the state of Paraíba in northeastern Brazil, some 65 miles north of Recife.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 October 2023

Location

Rua Paulino Pinto
Cabo Branco
João Pessoa, Paraíba
58039-250
Brazil

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 22nd Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among some 2,175 congregations.

Fact #3

A house of the Lord for João Pessoa was announced alongside a temple for Brazil’s city of Goiânia.

Fact #4

The closest temple to the João Pessoa temple site is currently the Recife Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 63 miles away to the south.

Fact #5

This port city along the eastern coast of South America will be one of more than 10 Brazilian port cities that will have a temple operating or in planning stages. At the time of the João Pessoa temple’s announcement, these also included Belém, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Natal, Santos, Vitória and Maceió.

Fact #6

João Pessoa, the capital of the state of Paraíba, is just five miles northwest of Cape Branco, the easternmost point of the South American continent.

