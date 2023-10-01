João Pessoa Brazil Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for João Pessoa, Brazil, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference — and one of two for this South American nation.
1 October 2023
Rua Paulino Pinto
Cabo Branco
João Pessoa, Paraíba
58039-250
Brazil
This will be the 22nd Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among some 2,175 congregations.
The closest temple to the João Pessoa temple site is currently the Recife Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 63 miles away to the south.
This port city along the eastern coast of South America will be one of more than 10 Brazilian port cities that will have a temple operating or in planning stages. At the time of the João Pessoa temple’s announcement, these also included Belém, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Natal, Santos, Vitória and Maceió.
João Pessoa, the capital of the state of Paraíba, is just five miles northwest of Cape Branco, the easternmost point of the South American continent.
