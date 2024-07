Architecture and Design of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple

The João Pessoa Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. A site location was announced by the Church on Nov. 20, 2023, for a house of the Lord just west of Rio Jaguaribe and northwest of the intersection of Rua Paulino Pinto and Avenida Ministro José Américo de Almeida, in the Cabo Branco neighborhood of João Pessoa. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 20, 2023, the João Pessoa Brazil Temple will have an area of approximately 18,850 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 3.9-acre site in the Cabo Branco neighborhood of João Pessoa, a port city in the state of Paraíba in northeastern Brazil, some 65 miles north of Recife.