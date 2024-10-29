Announcement of the Kampala Uganda Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Kampala Uganda Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Upon hearing the news of the first temple in his country, President Fredrick Kyambadde of the Kampala Uganda North Stake expressed gratitude for a Prophet of God and answered prayers.

“We have been praying for this day,” he said in an email to the Church News. “We have seen so many of our members travel so many miles to go to the temple in other countries around us.”

He continued: “We have sung this song to all leaders this year, and we have great blessings of the Lord upon us in our land of Uganda. We have been showered with eternal love and blessings. We will prepare every needful thing for us to accomplish this work. We will give our best sacrifice for the eternal purposes of our living God and His Son, Jesus Christ. What a joy to see the Lord’s house in Uganda.”

Details about the temple's groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Kampala Uganda Temple

The Kampala Uganda Temple will be built in or near Kampala, Uganda. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.