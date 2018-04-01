Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Layton Utah Temple

Announced

1 April 2018

DEDICATED

16 June 2024

A rendering of the exterior of the Layton Utah Temple.

A rendering of the exterior of the Layton Utah Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking for the Layton Utah Temple

Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony on May 23, 2020. Elder Randy D. Funk of the Utah Area Presidency offered the dedicatory prayer for the site and the construction.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance was limited to a handful of guests. Prior to the pandemic, organizers planned on an attendance of a thousand or more at the groundbreaking. Instead, a video of the event was broadcast for members in the temple district to view a week after leaders broke ground.

The Layton Utah Temple is scheduled to be dedicated June 16, 2024, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Layton Utah Temple Groundbreaking

Timeline of the Layton Utah Temple

April
01
2018
Announced

In April 2018 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to construct a house of the Lord in Layton, Utah.

May
23
2020
Groundbreaking

In May 2020, Elder Randy D. Funk of the Utah Area Presidency dedicated the site of the new temple. Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area, conducted the groundbreaking ceremony.

April
19
2024
Open house

A public open house for the Layton Utah Temple will be held from April 19 to June 1, 2024. A media day will also be held April 15, and invited guests will tour the building from April 16 to April 18, 2024.

June
16
2024
Dedication

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on June 16, 2024, during two sessions.

The Church acquired the property two days before plans to construct the temple were announced in general conference. An exterior rendering was released on Oct. 19, 2019. On May 23, 2020, the groundbreaking ceremony was held on an 11.8-acre site at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane.

After a public open house from April 19 to June 1, 2024, the Layton Utah Temple will be dedicated June 16, 2024, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Architecture and Design of the Layton Utah Temple

This house of the Lord is projected to be a three-story building of 87,000 square feet, with two attached end spires and a statue of the angel Moroni. Tall, arched windows surround the building, the largest being above the entrance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkVJLbsMde8
Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Layton Utah Temple
Picture of the Layton Temple
Elder Randy D. Funk
Elder Craig C. Christensen and his wife, Debbie.
Elder Walter F. Gonzalez and his wife Zulma.

Quick Facts

Announced

1 April 2018

Groundbreaking

23 May 2020

Groundbreaking presided by

Elder Craig C. Christensen

DEDICATED

16 June 2024

TO BE DEDICATED BY

Elder David A. Bednar

CURRENT PRESIDENT AND MATRON

Jay R. Bangerter & Kathleen Bangerter

Location

1400 East Oakhills Drive
Layton, Utah 84040

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

It will be the 19th temple built in Utah.

Fact #2

It was the first Utah temple announced by President Russell M. Nelson as President of the Church.

Fact #3

Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area, presided over the groundbreaking of the Layton temple as well as the groundbreaking of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple the year before.

Fact #4

The Layton temple was announced in 2018, the same year that the Red Cliffs Utah Temple was announced and the Jordan River Utah Temple was rededicated.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

It will be the 19th temple built in Utah.

Fact #2

It was the first Utah temple announced by President Russell M. Nelson as President of the Church.

Fact #3

Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area, presided over the groundbreaking of the Layton temple as well as the groundbreaking of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple the year before.

Fact #4

The Layton temple was announced in 2018, the same year that the Red Cliffs Utah Temple was announced and the Jordan River Utah Temple was rededicated.