1 April 2018
16 June 2024
A rendering of the exterior of the Layton Utah Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
In April 2018 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to construct a house of the Lord in Layton, Utah.
In May 2020, Elder Randy D. Funk of the Utah Area Presidency dedicated the site of the new temple. Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area, conducted the groundbreaking ceremony.
A public open house for the Layton Utah Temple will be held from April 19 to June 1, 2024. A media day will also be held April 15, and invited guests will tour the building from April 16 to April 18, 2024.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on June 16, 2024, during two sessions.
1 April 2018
23 May 2020
16 June 2024
1400 East Oakhills Drive
Layton, Utah 84040
It will be the 19th temple built in Utah.
It was the first Utah temple announced by President Russell M. Nelson as President of the Church.
Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area, presided over the groundbreaking of the Layton temple as well as the groundbreaking of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple the year before.
The Layton temple was announced in 2018, the same year that the Red Cliffs Utah Temple was announced and the Jordan River Utah Temple was rededicated.
