Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Maracaibo Venezuela Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Venezuela, with a pin in Maracaibo, in the west of the country.
The location of Maracaibo in relation to the country of Venezuela.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Maracaibo Venezuela Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Maracaibo Venezuela Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“Today feels pretty tender,” wrote Kristen Erekson, who had served as a missionary there 20 years prior, in a social media post. “We and the members hoped and prayed and worked for it back then, and it has taken a while. It reminds me that the Lord can do His work in spite of difficulties (political and financial or otherwise) and He doesn’t forget about anyone, anywhere.”

Timeline of the Maracaibo Venezuela Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Maracaibo, Venezuela, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Maracaibo Venezuela Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Maracaibo Venezuela Temple

The Maracaibo Venezuela Temple will be built in or near Maracaibo, Venezuela. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Venezuela.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Venezuela had approximately 177,000 Latter-day Saints among 234 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Maracaibo at the time of its announcement was the Barranquilla Colombia Temple, a distance of approximately 200 miles away. The area lies in the Caracas Venezuela Temple district, however, a distance of approximately 300 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

Maracaibo

Venezuela

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Venezuela.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Venezuela had approximately 177,000 Latter-day Saints among 234 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Maracaibo at the time of its announcement was the Barranquilla Colombia Temple, a distance of approximately 200 miles away. The area lies in the Caracas Venezuela Temple district, however, a distance of approximately 300 miles away.