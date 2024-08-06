Announcement of the Maracaibo Venezuela Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Maracaibo Venezuela Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

“Today feels pretty tender,” wrote Kristen Erekson, who had served as a missionary there 20 years prior, in a social media post. “We and the members hoped and prayed and worked for it back then, and it has taken a while. It reminds me that the Lord can do His work in spite of difficulties (political and financial or otherwise) and He doesn’t forget about anyone, anywhere.”

The Maracaibo Venezuela Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Maracaibo Venezuela Temple

The Maracaibo Venezuela Temple will be built in or near Maracaibo, Venezuela. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.