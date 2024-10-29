Menu
Medellín Colombia Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Colombia, with a pin in Medellín, in the north of the country.
The location of Medellín in relation to the country of Colombia.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Medellín Colombia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Medellín Colombia Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Colombia resident Jimmy Cabas, raised in Medellín, was among those attending conference in the Conference Center. When he heard a temple would be built in the city he was raised in — and the city he learned about the gospel and was baptized in — his heart was filled with joy.

“It’s a sign that the gospel of Jesus Christ has grown in all parts of the world,” he said. “The city requires it, and the people have strengthened their faith in Jesus Christ.”

Timeline of the Medellín Colombia Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Medellín, Colombia, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Medellín Colombia Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Medellín Colombia Temple

The Medellín Colombia Temple will be built in or near Medellín, Colombia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Colombia.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Colombia had approximately 215,000 Latter-day Saints among nearly 260 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Medellín at the time of its announcement was the Bogotá Colombia Temple, a distance of approximately 150 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 October 2024
Location

Medellín

Colombia

