Announcement of the Medellín Colombia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Medellín Colombia Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Colombia resident Jimmy Cabas, raised in Medellín, was among those attending conference in the Conference Center. When he heard a temple would be built in the city he was raised in — and the city he learned about the gospel and was baptized in — his heart was filled with joy.

“It’s a sign that the gospel of Jesus Christ has grown in all parts of the world,” he said. “The city requires it, and the people have strengthened their faith in Jesus Christ.”

Architecture and Design of the Medellín Colombia Temple

The Medellín Colombia Temple will be built in or near Medellín, Colombia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.