In the News
FOLLOW US
17 September 1998
23 April 2000
5 May 2019
The Memphis Tennessee Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Memphis — a city named after an ancient Egyptian capital meaning “place of good abode” — was announced by the First Presidency on Sept. 17, 1998. At the time, the First Presidency consisted of Presidents Gordon B. Hinckley, Thomas S. Monson and James E. Faust.
Ground was broken for the temple on Jan. 16, 1999. Elder Gordon T. Watts, first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency, presided over the ceremony, which had more than 2,300 attendees.
An open house was held from April 8 to April 15, 2000. Approximately 16,000 people attended within this time.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions on April 23, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency. A total of 5,029 members attended a session of the ceremony.
The Memphis temple was closed for renovations that started October 2017. In around 18 months, the structure was completely stripped down to its foundation and was given a new design.
An open house for the renovated temple was initially canceled; however, after petitioning from the Saints in Memphis, the rededication open house was reinstated and was held from April 13 to April 20, 2019.
The Memphis temple was rededicated May 5, 2019, by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
17 September 1998
23 April 2000
5 May 2019
4199 Kirby-Whitten Parkway
Bartlett, Tennessee 38135-9245
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 901-379-0202
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Tennessee. The second — the Nashville Tennessee Temple — was dedicated less than a month after.
At the time of its dedication, the temple served members of the Church in six stakes across Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Tupelo, Mississippi.
President Wilford Woodruff — fourth President of the Church — had preached the gospel in Tennessee roughly 165 years before the Memphis temple was dedicated.
President James E. Faust dedicated both the Memphis and Nashville Tennessee temples.
It was dedicated the same day that the Reno Nevada Temple was dedicated.
The Memphis Tennessee Temple won the “America in Bloom” award in 2003, despite never officially being entered into the contest.
It was rededicated 14 days before the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple was rededicated.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Tennessee. The second — the Nashville Tennessee Temple — was dedicated less than a month after.
At the time of its dedication, the temple served members of the Church in six stakes across Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Tupelo, Mississippi.
President Wilford Woodruff — fourth President of the Church — had preached the gospel in Tennessee roughly 165 years before the Memphis temple was dedicated.
President James E. Faust dedicated both the Memphis and Nashville Tennessee temples.
It was dedicated the same day that the Reno Nevada Temple was dedicated.
The Memphis Tennessee Temple won the “America in Bloom” award in 2003, despite never officially being entered into the contest.
It was rededicated 14 days before the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple was rededicated.