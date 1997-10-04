Menu
Monticello Utah Temple

Announced

4 October 1997

Dedicated

26 July 1998

Rededicated

17 November 2002

53rd temple dedicated
The exterior of the Monticello Utah Temple, an off-white marble building of one story, with a center spire on a square base.

The rededicated Monticello Utah Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1998 Dedication of the ​​Monticello Utah Temple

The inspiration for the Monticello Utah Temple came after a visit to devoted Latter-day Saints south of the U.S. border.

In June 1997, during a three-and-a-half-hour car trip to the El Paso International Airport, President Gordon B. Hinckley considered the sacrifices of members in northern Mexico. He was returning from a centennial observance for Church-owned Juarez Academy in Colonia Juárez, Mexico, whose closest temple was around an eight-hour drive to Mesa, Arizona.

“As we were riding to El Paso, I reflected on what we could do to help these people in the Church colonies of Mexico,” said the 15th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “... They’ve been the very epitome of faithfulness.”

The Prophet put these ideas onto paper during the subsequent plane ride, sketching a floor plan with only the essentials of a house of the Lord. The laundry facility, the cafeteria and other areas of the temple not necessary for temple ordinances were omitted from the plan, allowing the option for temples to be smaller with faster construction. The first was built in Monticello, Utah, so that Church leaders could supervise its construction and more effectively build smaller temples in the future.
preliminary_sketch_of_a_small_temple_floor_plan.jpeg (1280x720, AR: 1.78)President Hinckley dedicated the Monticello Utah Temple in eight sessions from July 26 to July 27, 1998. Six other general authorities spoke in a dedicatory session, including President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Seventy.

“I have never seen more excitement, appreciation or anticipation than from the members of this area over this temple,” said Elder Ben B. Banks, president of the Utah South Area, which was later merged into the Utah Area. “Though this is the Lord’s temple, they consider it their temple; they are excited about it.”

The ceremony was also broadcast via closed-circuit television to the adjacent meetinghouse, as well as to a stake center in Monticello. Approximately 1,300 people watched the cornerstone ceremony before the dedication. Before the temple opened for ordinance work, seven couples made appointments to have their weddings performed in the Monticello temple.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Thou has made Thy will known and blessed us with the means to erect many more temples, smaller in size, but complete in their necessary appointments. These will be convenient to Thy faithful Saints and will meet the needs of Thy growing Church throughout the world. This is the first of a new generation of such structures.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Monticello Utah Temple here.

2002 Dedication of the ​​Monticello Utah Temple

Due to an increasing number of temple patrons, Church leaders soon realized that the Monticello temple’s small size would need to be expanded. After the building’s closure in April 2002, remodeling increased the area from approximately 7,000 square feet to 11,225 square feet.

This pioneer of smaller temples was extended on the southeast and southwest sides, as well as being added on to at the north end. The celestial room was moved to the north addition to make room for a second sealing room. A second ordinance room, a bride’s room and a waiting room were also added inside the edifice.

On Nov. 17, 2002 — exactly five years, to the day, after the temple’s groundbreaking — the Monticello temple was rededicated by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in one session. He was joined by his first counselor, President Thomas S. Monson; Elder David B. Haight of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder John H. Groberg, president of the Utah South Area.

The rededication ceremony was broadcast via satellite to the stake center in Monticello, the meetinghouse adjacent to the temple, and stake centers in the Utah cities of Moab and Blanding. Since there was only one rededication session, it was also rebroadcast in the afternoon to stake centers and meetinghouses to accommodate more viewers.

By the time this house of the Lord was rededicated, just over four years after its 1998 dedication, the earth had 49 new temples built in the smaller style of the Monticello temple.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “A great work in behalf of the dead has been carried forward. Vicarious baptisms have been performed in behalf of many thousands. Initiatory ordinances have been enacted. The endowment has been given. Covenants with Thee have been made. And again, in behalf of those beyond the veil of death, families have been bound together for all eternity. What a glorious work has been accomplished in this, Thy house.”

Read the 2002 rededication prayer of the Monticello Utah Temple here.

Timeline of the ​​Monticello Utah Temple

October
04
1997
Announced

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a house of the Lord for Monticello, Utah, on Oct. 4, 1997, during October 1997 general conference. This came with an announcement that the Church would build some smaller temples in remote areas of the Church, the first ones being in Monticello, northern Mexico and Anchorage, Alaska.

November
17
1997
Groundbreaking

The month after its announcement, the Monticello Utah Temple had a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 17, 1997, with Elder Ben B. Banks — president of the Utah South Area, later merged into the Utah Area — presiding. Around 2,550 people were in attendance at the event.

July
16
1998
Open house

The Church held an open house for this temple from July 16 to July 18, 1998. A total of 20,348 visitors toured the building in this time. A media day was also held on July 15.

July
26
1998
Dedication

The Monticello Utah Temple was dedicated in eight sessions from July 26 to July 27, 1998, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, also addressed the congregation.

April
2002
Closed for renovations

The temple was closed April 2002 to expand the building from 7,000 square feet to 11,225 square feet. President Hinckley later mentioned this remodel in the rededication prayer: “Because of the volume of work here accomplished, it has become necessary to add to this structure, as well as to refine it in other ways.”

November
02
2002
Rededication open house

After around seven months of renovations, the Monticello temple held an open house from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2002.

November
17
2002
Rededication

President Gordon B. Hinckley rededicated the Monticello temple in one session on Nov. 17, 2002. His first counselor, President Thomas S. Monson, was also in attendance.

The Monticello Utah Temple was announced on Oct. 4, 1997, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. He then dedicated the temple almost 10 months later, from July 26 to July 27, 1998.

After renovations to expand the building, this house of the Lord was rededicated on Nov. 17, 2002, by President Hinckley.

Architecture and Design of the ​​Monticello Utah Temple

Originally with an area of around 7,000 square feet, the Monticello Utah Temple was expanded in 2002 and now covers an area of 11,225 square feet. Off-white marble, imported from Turkey, covers the building’s exterior, along with tall art-glass windows from Germany. A spire on a square base stands above the center of the temple.

Inside the edifice are the celestial room and baptistry. When first built, the temple had one ordinance room and one sealing room, then another one of each was added in the 2002 additions. Built on 1.33 acres of donated land, the temple shares its grounds with an adjacent meetinghouse.

1998 Construction of the Monticello Utah Temple

Monticello-Utah-Temple-in-1998.jpeg (1728x1152, AR: 1.50)

Quick Facts

Announced

4 October 1997

Dedicated

26 July 1998

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Rededicated

17 November 2002

Rededicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Emron Merrell Pratt Jr. & Julia Edwards Pratt

Location

365 N. 200 W.
Monticello, Utah 84535
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah and the first in Utah's Canyon Country.

Fact #2

It was the first temple built in a smaller size than typical temples, a plan announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in 1997.

Fact #3

Before this house of the Lord was dedicated, Saints in Monticello had to travel around four hours to the Manti Utah Temple.

Fact #4

The celestial room’s chandelier in the temple took 36 hours to assemble since each crystal was placed by hand.

Fact #5

The Monticello temple was constructed faster than any other temple before it had been built, taking just over eight months from groundbreaking to dedication.

Fact #6

When the temple was first dedicated in 1998, the first counselor in the temple presidency also served as temple recorder, and the second counselor served as temple engineer.

Fact #7

President Gordon B. Hinckley announced, dedicated and rededicated the Monticello Utah Temple, and all while being President of the Church.

Fact #8

This was the first Utah temple rededicated in the 21st century.

Fact #9

Although located in Utah, the Monticello temple resides within the North America Southwest Area instead of the Utah Area.

Fact #10

On the morning of July 18, 1998 — the last day of the original temple’s open house — thousands of moths covered the temple’s walls, lawns and sidewalks. As custodians removed the bugs with air blowers, nearby starling birds nesting on the adjacent meetinghouse swooped in to eat the moths mid-air. Most of the moths were gone in 20 minutes.

