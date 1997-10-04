In the News
The rededicated Monticello Utah Temple.
Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced a house of the Lord for Monticello, Utah, on Oct. 4, 1997, during October 1997 general conference. This came with an announcement that the Church would build some smaller temples in remote areas of the Church, the first ones being in Monticello, northern Mexico and Anchorage, Alaska.
The month after its announcement, the Monticello Utah Temple had a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 17, 1997, with Elder Ben B. Banks — president of the Utah South Area, later merged into the Utah Area — presiding. Around 2,550 people were in attendance at the event.
The Church held an open house for this temple from July 16 to July 18, 1998. A total of 20,348 visitors toured the building in this time. A media day was also held on July 15.
The Monticello Utah Temple was dedicated in eight sessions from July 26 to July 27, 1998, by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, also addressed the congregation.
The temple was closed April 2002 to expand the building from 7,000 square feet to 11,225 square feet. President Hinckley later mentioned this remodel in the rededication prayer: “Because of the volume of work here accomplished, it has become necessary to add to this structure, as well as to refine it in other ways.”
After around seven months of renovations, the Monticello temple held an open house from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2002.
President Gordon B. Hinckley rededicated the Monticello temple in one session on Nov. 17, 2002. His first counselor, President Thomas S. Monson, was also in attendance.
365 N. 200 W.
Monticello, Utah 84535
United States
This was the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah and the first in Utah's Canyon Country.
It was the first temple built in a smaller size than typical temples, a plan announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in 1997.
Before this house of the Lord was dedicated, Saints in Monticello had to travel around four hours to the Manti Utah Temple.
The celestial room’s chandelier in the temple took 36 hours to assemble since each crystal was placed by hand.
The Monticello temple was constructed faster than any other temple before it had been built, taking just over eight months from groundbreaking to dedication.
When the temple was first dedicated in 1998, the first counselor in the temple presidency also served as temple recorder, and the second counselor served as temple engineer.
President Gordon B. Hinckley announced, dedicated and rededicated the Monticello Utah Temple, and all while being President of the Church.
This was the first Utah temple rededicated in the 21st century.
Although located in Utah, the Monticello temple resides within the North America Southwest Area instead of the Utah Area.
On the morning of July 18, 1998 — the last day of the original temple’s open house — thousands of moths covered the temple’s walls, lawns and sidewalks. As custodians removed the bugs with air blowers, nearby starling birds nesting on the adjacent meetinghouse swooped in to eat the moths mid-air. Most of the moths were gone in 20 minutes.
