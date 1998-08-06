Montreal Quebec Temple

Cultural celebration

The night before the rededication of the temple, on Nov. 21, 2015, more than 400 youth from stakes throughout Quebec and eastern Ontario, Canada, performed in a cultural celebration in honor of this house of the Lord. The program was titled after Quebec’s provincial motto, “Je me souviens,” or “I remember” in English, and paid homage to the spiritual and cultural heritage and the diverse history of the area through song, dance and narration.