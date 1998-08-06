In the News
FOLLOW US
6 August 1998
4 June 2000
22 November 2015
The Montreal Quebec Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Montreal Quebec Temple was announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on Aug. 6, 1998. President Hinckley made the announcement as he spoke to Latter-day Saints in Montreal as part of a nine-day ministry in Canada.
Elder Gary J. Coleman, second counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Montreal temple on April 9, 1999. At the time, the temple site held an abandoned automobile dealership, which would be demolished in preparation for the temple’s construction.
The Church held an open house for the temple from May 20 to May 27, 2000, with approximately 10,000 visitors. A local parish priest who toured the building told President Sterling H. Dietze, a local stake president, “Thank you for inviting me. I wish you all the best.”
The Montreal Quebec Temple was dedicated by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on June 4, 2000, throughout four sessions. President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency and the first mission president in Quebec, also attended the event alongside many Quebecois Latter-day Saints, some of whom were part of the province’s first stake, which was established in Montreal in 1978.
On June 2, 2014, the temple closed for a complete renovation due to extensive water damage. The exterior appearance was changed, the wooden frames were replaced with steel frames and the interior rooms were refurbished.
The public was invited to tour the Montreal temple during its open house from Nov. 5 through Nov. 14, 2015. More than 7,800 people attended the open house.
The night before the rededication of the temple, on Nov. 21, 2015, more than 400 youth from stakes throughout Quebec and eastern Ontario, Canada, performed in a cultural celebration in honor of this house of the Lord. The program was titled after Quebec’s provincial motto, “Je me souviens,” or “I remember” in English, and paid homage to the spiritual and cultural heritage and the diverse history of the area through song, dance and narration.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, rededicated the Montreal Quebec Temple in three sessions on Nov. 22, 2015. Thousands of Canadian Latter-day Saints were also able to watch the rededication via broadcast.
6 August 1998
4 June 2000
22 November 2015
1450 Blvd. Marie-Victorin
Longueuil, QC J4G 1A4
Canada
This was the sixth Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Canada.
Details in the decor throughout the temple, from Canadian maple leaves to flowers, depict different aspects of Montreal’s diverse culture for the different countries that settled Montreal — a fleur-de-lis honors the French, a rose the English, a thistle the Scots and a shamrock the Irish.
The temple site was previously home to an automobile dealership, whose empty garage was still standing when ground was broken for the temple.
This was the first of six temples dedicated in June 2000.
It was dedicated the same day that the San José Costa Rica Temple was dedicated.
This was the sixth Latter-day Saint temple dedicated in Canada.
Details in the decor throughout the temple, from Canadian maple leaves to flowers, depict different aspects of Montreal’s diverse culture for the different countries that settled Montreal — a fleur-de-lis honors the French, a rose the English, a thistle the Scots and a shamrock the Irish.
The temple site was previously home to an automobile dealership, whose empty garage was still standing when ground was broken for the temple.
This was the first of six temples dedicated in June 2000.
It was dedicated the same day that the San José Costa Rica Temple was dedicated.