The Nashville Tennessee Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Nashville Tennessee Temple was announced Nov. 9, 1994, via letters to local stake presidents from the First Presidency — then consisting of President Howard W. Hunter, President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson.
Ground was broken for the temple on March 13, 1999. Elder John K. Carmack, president of the North America East Area, presided over the ceremony, which approximately 1,500 people attended.
An open house was held from May 6 to May 13, 2000. More than 24,300 people toured the temple during this time.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions on May 21, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency. A total of 6,052 people attended a dedicatory session.
9 November 1994
21 May 2000
1100 Gray Fox Lane
Franklin, Tennessee 37069
United States
(1) 615-791-8668
This was the second Latter-day Saint temple in Tennessee.
Ground was broken for this temple the same day as the groundbreakings for the Oaxaca Mexico and Kona Hawaii temples.
During the open house, roughly 30 congregations from other religions toured the Nashville temple. Between 60 and 70 groups toured with their professors from Vanderbilt University’s divinity school, located in Nashville.
The Nashville temple was dedicated only a month after the Memphis Tennessee Temple was dedicated.
It was dedicated the day after the Tampico Mexico Temple was dedicated.
The Nashville Tennessee Temple was dedicated on the same day as the Villahermosa Mexico Temple. This was the third instance of a pair of same-day dedications happening, making this a rare occurrence.
The temple is located near two 100-acre horse farms and stands next to Battle Ground Academy, an old private high school.
