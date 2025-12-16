Announcement of the Portland Maine Temple

The Portland Maine Temple was announced on Dec. 14, 2025, in a letter from the First Presidency — Church President Dallin H. Oaks, with President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson as counselors. Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area, read the letter in a Christmas fireside for the Portland Maine Stake.

Speaking to fireside attendees, Elder Haynie said: “In a recent meeting of the First Presidency of the Church, a decision was made that, when directed by the First Presidency, the announcement of the construction of a new temple should be made on location by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, or a member of an area presidency. Such an announcement by a member of the area presidency has never occurred before. Tonight will be the first time.”

Will Guerrette, a former bishop of the Saco Ward in the Portland stake, described the temple announcement as “next-level sublime.” He recounted that during the closing hymn, “hundreds of Latter-day Saints sang ‘Joy to the World’ with more gusto than I’ve ever heard in my life as a Latter-day Saint.”

Architecture and Design of the Portland Maine Temple

The Portland Maine Temple will be built in or near Portland, Maine. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.