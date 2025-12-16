Menu
Portland Maine Temple

Announced
14 December 2025
A map of Maine, with a pin in Portland, in the south of the state.
The location of Portland in relation to the state of Maine. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Portland Maine Temple

The Portland Maine Temple was announced on Dec. 14, 2025, in a letter from the First Presidency — Church President Dallin H. Oaks, with President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson as counselors. Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area, read the letter in a Christmas fireside for the Portland Maine Stake.

Speaking to fireside attendees, Elder Haynie said: “In a recent meeting of the First Presidency of the Church, a decision was made that, when directed by the First Presidency, the announcement of the construction of a new temple should be made on location by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, or a member of an area presidency. Such an announcement by a member of the area presidency has never occurred before. Tonight will be the first time.”

Will Guerrette, a former bishop of the Saco Ward in the Portland stake, described the temple announcement as “next-level sublime.” He recounted that during the closing hymn, “hundreds of Latter-day Saints sang ‘Joy to the World’ with more gusto than I’ve ever heard in my life as a Latter-day Saint.”

Timeline of the Portland Maine Temple

December
14
2025
Announced
The Portland Maine Temple was announced on Dec. 14, 2025, in a First Presidency letter, with President Dallin H. Oaks as Prophet. The letter was read by Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy, in a Christmas fireside for the Portland Maine Stake. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Portland Maine Temple

The Portland Maine Temple will be built in or near Portland, Maine. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Quick Facts

Announced
14 December 2025
Location

Portland, Maine

United States

Appointments
Additional Facts

Fact #1
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple announced in Maine.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Maine had more than 11,000 Latter-day Saints among nearly 30 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Portland at the time of its announcement was the Boston Massachusetts Temple, approximately 100 miles away.
Fact #4
The Portland temple was the first house of the Lord announced with President Dallin H. Oaks as President of the Church.
Fact #5
It was announced in a Christmas fireside for the Portland Maine Stake, a deviation from a pattern established in previous years of leaders announcing temples mostly during general conference.
Fact #6
After its dedication, the Portland temple will become the easternmost house of the Lord in the continental United States.
Fact #7
A stake was created in Portland, Maine, on June 8, 2025, just six months before a house of the Lord was announced for the same city.