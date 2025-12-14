Maine’s first temple announced during stake Christmas fireside

Members of the Portland Maine Stake gather for a stake Christmas fireside in North Yarmouth, Maine, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

As members of the Portland Maine Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered for a stake Christmas fireside Sunday evening, Dec. 14, they received an unexpected and joyful announcement from the First Presidency.

A house of the Lord will be constructed in Portland, Maine — the state’s first temple.

“We’re pleased to announce the construction of a temple in Portland, Maine. The specific location and timing of the construction will be announced later,” said the First Presidency statement read by Elder Allen D. Haynie, General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area.

“This is a reason for all of us to rejoice and thank God for such a significant blessing — one that will allow more frequent access to the ordinances, covenants and power that can only be found in the house of the Lord,” the statement concluded.

Speaking to attendees in the Portland stake center in North Yarmouth, Elder Haynie said: “In a recent meeting of the First Presidency of the Church, a decision was made that, when directed by the First Presidency, the announcement of the construction of a new temple should be made on location by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, or a member of an area presidency.

“Such an announcement by a member of the area presidency has never occurred before,” Elder Haynie said. “Tonight will be the first time.”

On behalf of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Allen D. Haynie, General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area, announces a new temple will be built in Portland, Maine, during a stake Christmas fireside in the Portland stake center in North Yarmouth, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Screenshot

The Portland Maine Temple is the first house of the Lord announced by the First Presidency since President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of the Church on Oct. 14, following the death of President Russell M. Nelson. No temples were announced during October 2025 general conference.

Maine is home to more than 11,000 Latter-day Saints who comprise 27 congregations. The Portland Maine Stake was created earlier this year and is one of three stakes in the state, along with the Augusta and Bangor stakes. Church members in these stakes are currently part of the Boston Massachusetts Temple district.

The stake fireside, titled “Come Let Us Adore Him,” featured a variety of musical selections and messages about the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ. Individuals and families of all ages attended the event. Elder Haynie was accompanied by his wife, Sister Deborah Haynie.

A choir performs during the Portland Maine Stake Christmas fireside on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in North Yarmouth, Maine. | Screenshot

Temple announcement

A new temple in Maine brings the total number of the Church’s temples — operating, under construction, or announced worldwide — to 383.

This temple announcement is a deviation from a pattern established in recent years in which leaders announce temples mostly during the Church’s semiannual general conferences.

Of the 200 temples President Nelson announced during his seven years as President of the Church, only one was announced outside of a general conference session — the Ephraim Utah Temple. President Nelson announced the Ephraim temple on May 1, 2021, in a prerecorded video shown at a press conference inside the Manti Tabernacle. In this message, President Nelson also explained modified plans for the Manti Utah Temple’s renovation.

President Thomas S. Monson, who served as the 16th President of the Church from February 2008 to January 2018, announced 45 temples during his administration — 40 of which were done in a general conference session. Prior to President Monson’s tenure, however, a majority of temples were announced outside of general conference.

More about the Church in Maine

Latter-day Saint missionaries first arrived in Maine in 1832 by canoe, crossing the Piscataqua River which forms the boundary of Maine and New Hampshire. A branch was established in Saco later that year.

In August 1837, missionaries Wilford Woodruff and Jonathan Hale arrived in the Fox Islands, today known as Vinalhaven and North Haven. By that winter, the Church established branches on both islands, with about 100 members total. Church activity slowed in Maine after 1844, when most Church members moved west to escape persecution.

Missionary efforts and Church activities resumed in 1904, and local members hosted worship services and activities in their homes. In 1957, meetinghouses were dedicated in Portland and Bangor. The state’s first stake, the Maine Stake, was organized on June 23, 1968.

The Portland Maine Stake center in North Yarmouth, Maine, is pictured on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints