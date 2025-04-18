Announcement of the Porto Portugal Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Porto Portugal Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Eduardo Vale — a convert from Porto, Portugal, who attended the Sunday afternoon session in person — was amazed to know a temple had been announced for his hometown.

“It’s so inspiring,” said Vale, the only Church member in his family. He said he faced difficult challenges in coming to America to study at BYU. “I could have gone anywhere, but I trusted the Lord, and here I am today, at general conference with the announcement of a temple in my hometown.”

Architecture and Design of the Porto Portugal Temple

The Porto Portugal Temple will be built in or near Porto, Portugal. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.