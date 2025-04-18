Menu
Porto Portugal Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Portugal, with a pin in Porto, in the north of the country.
The location of Porto in relation to the country of Portugal. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Porto Portugal Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Porto Portugal Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Eduardo Vale — a convert from Porto, Portugal, who attended the Sunday afternoon session in person — was amazed to know a temple had been announced for his hometown.

“It’s so inspiring,” said Vale, the only Church member in his family. He said he faced difficult challenges in coming to America to study at BYU. “I could have gone anywhere, but I trusted the Lord, and here I am today, at general conference with the announcement of a temple in my hometown.”

Timeline of the Porto Portugal Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Porto, Portugal, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Porto Portugal Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Porto Portugal Temple

The Porto Portugal Temple will be built in or near Porto, Portugal. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Portugal.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Portugal had approximately 50,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 60 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Porto at the time of its announcement was the Lisbon Portugal Temple, a distance of approximately 170 miles away.

Quick Facts

Location

Porto

Portugal

