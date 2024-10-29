Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Puerto Montt Chile Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Chile, with a pin in Puerto Montt, in the south of the country.
The location of Puerto Montt in relation to the country of Chile.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Puerto Montt Chile Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Puerto Montt Chile Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Jonathan Decker spent six months of his life as a missionary in Puerto Montt, Chile. He shared his reaction to the news in a social media post.

“I’m so thrilled for my friends there who now won’t need to take an eight- to 12-hour bus ride anymore to worship in the temple,” Decker wrote. “Good people whose finances or life situations made it hard now have it in their backyard.”

Timeline of the Puerto Montt Chile Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Puerto Montt, Chile, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Puerto Montt Chile Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Puerto Montt Chile Temple

The Puerto Montt Chile Temple will be built in or near Puerto Montt, Chile. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Chile.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, [name of state/country] had approximately 607,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 570 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Puerto Montt at the time of its announcement was the Concepción Chile Temple, a distance of approximately 320 miles away.
Fact #4
Once dedicated, it will become Chile’s southernmost house of the Lord.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 October 2024
Location
Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Chile.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, [name of state/country] had approximately 607,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 570 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Puerto Montt at the time of its announcement was the Concepción Chile Temple, a distance of approximately 320 miles away.
Fact #4
Once dedicated, it will become Chile’s southernmost house of the Lord.