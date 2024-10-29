Announcement of the Puerto Montt Chile Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Puerto Montt Chile Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Jonathan Decker spent six months of his life as a missionary in Puerto Montt, Chile. He shared his reaction to the news in a social media post.

“I’m so thrilled for my friends there who now won’t need to take an eight- to 12-hour bus ride anymore to worship in the temple,” Decker wrote. “Good people whose finances or life situations made it hard now have it in their backyard.”

The Puerto Montt Chile Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Puerto Montt Chile Temple

The Puerto Montt Chile Temple will be built in or near Puerto Montt, Chile. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.