The groundbreaking of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple was presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland , a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Nov. 7, 2020. Government, educational and religious representatives were in attendance, including mayors of six cities.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , Elder Holland said, “May the breaking of this soil and the development of this site not only be evidence of the dedication of a parcel of land, but may it also mark a rededication of our personal lives.” President Henry B. Eyring , second counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on March 24, 2024.

Architecture and Design of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple

Interior Photos of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple