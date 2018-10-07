In the News
7 October 2018
7 November 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Washington County, Utah, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.
The temple, previously referred to as the Washington County Utah Temple, had its name changed to the current name on June 19, 2020.
The Red Cliffs Utah Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on Nov. 7, 2020, with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding. Attendance to the event was limited to comply with local COVID-19 safety restrictions, and around 70 people were invited.
A public open house for the Red Cliffs Utah Temple is being held from Feb. 1 to March 2, 2024. A media day was also held Jan. 29, and invited guests toured the building Jan. 30-31, 2024.
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate the temple on March 24, 2024, during two sessions.
1555 S. Red Cliffs Temple Lane
St. George, Utah 84790
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 435-599-7350
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in the city of St. George, Utah, and the fourth temple in southern Utah.
Its groundbreaking ceremony happened just two days before the 149th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the St. George Utah Temple, a house of the Lord in the same city.
The Red Cliffs temple used to be called the Washington County Utah Temple until the name was changed on June 19, 2020. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Sister Patricia T. Holland came up with this name after driving past the red cliffs of the Petticoat Mountain.
Ground was broken for the Bentonville Arkansas Temple the same day as the groundbreaking for the Red Cliffs temple.
With this temple's dedication, St. George, Utah, will become the fourth city worldwide — and third in Utah — to have two temples of the Church of Jesus Christ, joining South Jordan, Utah; Provo, Utah; and Lima, Peru.
