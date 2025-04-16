Announcement of the Rivera Uruguay Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Rivera Uruguay Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

President Fernando Oroná of the Rivera Uruguay Stake was overcome with feelings of “happiness” and “joy” after hearing the temple announcement.

“I have no words to express my gratitude for this great blessing and opportunity the Lord has given us,” he said. “And now let’s work, let’s work harder for the Lord. How wonderful. It’s a unique moment we’re experiencing here. The Lord is merciful and loves us. It’s a great opportunity to serve Him with even more strength, courage and gratitude.”

The Rivera Uruguay Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Rivera Uruguay Temple

The Rivera Uruguay Temple will be built in or near Rivera, Uruguay. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.