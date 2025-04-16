Menu
Rivera Uruguay Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Uruguay, with a pin in Rivera, in the north of the country.
The location of Rivera in relation to the country of Uruguay. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Rivera Uruguay Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Rivera Uruguay Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

President Fernando Oroná of the Rivera Uruguay Stake was overcome with feelings of “happiness” and “joy” after hearing the temple announcement.

“I have no words to express my gratitude for this great blessing and opportunity the Lord has given us,” he said. “And now let’s work, let’s work harder for the Lord. How wonderful. It’s a unique moment we’re experiencing here. The Lord is merciful and loves us. It’s a great opportunity to serve Him with even more strength, courage and gratitude.”

Timeline of the Rivera Uruguay Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Rivera, Uruguay, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Rivera Uruguay Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Rivera Uruguay Temple

The Rivera Uruguay Temple will be built in or near Rivera, Uruguay. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Uruguay.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Uruguay had approximately 110,000 Latter-day Saints among 130 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Rivera at the time of its announcement was the Montevideo Uruguay Temple, a distance of approximately 280 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location

Rivera

Uruguay

