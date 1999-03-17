Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

San José Costa Rica Temple

Announced

17 March 1999

Dedicated

4 June 2000

87th temple dedicated
The San José Costa Rica Temple.

The San José Costa Rica Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the San José Costa Rica Temple

Before the San José Costa Rica Temple was dedicated, the Saints in Costa Rica would cross three international borders in order to attend a temple. When the house of the Lord was dedicated, that multicountry trip was eliminated, making it possible for many temple trips a year instead of one very expensive trip.

“Now it is only a 15-minute drive,” said Mario Javier Jimenez, a Costa Rican who had worked diligently in the Church for 31 years. “When I was baptized, there were only four branches in all of Costa Rica. Now, there are more than 60 units. We are so lucky, so blessed.”

President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the San José Costa Rica Temple on June 4, 2000.

The country of Costa Rica has an expansive family history database with multiple locations. This abundant resource simplified the process for Costa Rican Latter-day Saints of finding the names of ancestors to take to the temple.

The Church in Costa Rica was greatly strengthened by the immigrants from Panama and Nicaragua. It was estimated that 500 Panamanian members and 150 Nicaraguan members attended the temple dedication.

“The temple is helping us become better examples and better members, so the image of the Church is improving in Costa Rica,” said Oscar Murillo, a member of the Villahermosa Alajuela Ward. “The missionaries will no longer tell our friends that families can be sealed in the Guatemala temple. Now the missionaries can say, ‘Your family can go to the temple right here in San José and be eternal.’”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “O God, our Eternal Father, take us under Thy beneficent hand and bless us as Thy sons and daughters. We are beholden to Thee for all that we have and are. Wilt Thou look upon us with love and mercy. Wilt Thou touch our minds and open our eyes to the things of eternity. Wilt Thou stir our hearts with love for Thee and Thy Son and for Thy great cause and kingdom.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the San José Costa Rica Temple here.

Timeline of the San José Costa Rica Temple

March
17
1999
Announced

The First Presidency — consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faustannounced the temple on March 17, 1999, via letters to local priesthood leaders.

April
24
1999
Groundbreaking

Elder Lynn G. Robbins, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Central America Area presidency, presided over the groundbreaking on April 24, 1999.

May
20
2000
Open house

The temple doors were opened to the public from May 20 to May 27, 2000, with 18,841 touring the building.

June
04
2000
Dedication

The house of the Lord was dedicated June 4, 2000, by President James E. Faust. Over three dedicatory sessions, 3,985 Latter-day Saints attended.

The San José Costa Rica Temple was announced on March 17, 1999, and the groundbreaking took place just over a month later, on April 24, 1999, with Elder Lynn G. Robbins presiding. The public open house occurred from May 20 to May 27, 2000. President James E. Faust dedicated the temple on June 4, 2000.

Architecture and Design of the San José Costa Rica Temple

The single-spired San José Costa Rica Temple stands with Blanco Guardiano white marble exterior walls. The house of the Lord is 10,700 square feet and is on a 2-acre property. The temple has a celestial room, two instruction rooms, two sealing rooms and a baptistry.

Quick Facts

Announced

17 March 1999

Dedicated

4 June 2000

Dedicated by

President James E. Faust

Current President and Matron

Víctor Manuel Torres Quirós & María Yamileth Monge Ureña de Torres

Location

1.2 km al Oeste del Hotel Marriott

La Ribera, Belén

Heredia 40702

Costa Rica

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(506) 2293-6681

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Costa Rica.

Fact #2

Two years before the temple was announced, President Gordon B. Hinckley went to Costa Rica and spoke to Saints about, among other things, the importance of being sealed in the house of the Lord.

Fact #3

Ground was broken for the San José Costa Rica Temple on the same day as the groundbreaking ceremony of the Copenhagen Denmark Temple.

Fact #4

The temple was dedicated on the same day as the Montreal Quebec Temple, the fourth time two temples were dedicated on the same day.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Costa Rica.

Fact #2

Two years before the temple was announced, President Gordon B. Hinckley went to Costa Rica and spoke to Saints about, among other things, the importance of being sealed in the house of the Lord.

Fact #3

Ground was broken for the San José Costa Rica Temple on the same day as the groundbreaking ceremony of the Copenhagen Denmark Temple.

Fact #4

The temple was dedicated on the same day as the Montreal Quebec Temple, the fourth time two temples were dedicated on the same day.