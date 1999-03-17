In the News
17 March 1999
The San José Costa Rica Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency — consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — announced the temple on March 17, 1999, via letters to local priesthood leaders.
Elder Lynn G. Robbins, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Central America Area presidency, presided over the groundbreaking on April 24, 1999.
The temple doors were opened to the public from May 20 to May 27, 2000, with 18,841 touring the building.
The house of the Lord was dedicated June 4, 2000, by President James E. Faust. Over three dedicatory sessions, 3,985 Latter-day Saints attended.
1.2 km al Oeste del Hotel Marriott
La Ribera, Belén
Heredia 40702
Costa Rica
(506) 2293-6681
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Costa Rica.
Two years before the temple was announced, President Gordon B. Hinckley went to Costa Rica and spoke to Saints about, among other things, the importance of being sealed in the house of the Lord.
Ground was broken for the San José Costa Rica Temple on the same day as the groundbreaking ceremony of the Copenhagen Denmark Temple.
The temple was dedicated on the same day as the Montreal Quebec Temple, the fourth time two temples were dedicated on the same day.
