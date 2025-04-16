Announcement of the San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

San Jose del Monte Philippines Stake President Marcos G. Alido felt “an unexplainable feeling of joy” when he heard the announcement of the new temple. “I feel so blessed that of all the places in the country, San Jose del Monte was one of the chosen areas to stand the holiest place in the world, the house of the Lord.”

Mary Ann Ortega, a Latter-day Saint in the San Jose del Monte area, was serving as a temple worker in Manila, two hours away, at the time of the announcement. “It will be easier for me to go,” she said. “I will go more.”

Architecture and Design of the San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple

The San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple will be built in or near San Jose del Monte, Philippines. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.