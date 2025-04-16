Menu
San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of the Philippines, with a pin in San Jose del Monte, in the north of the country.
The location of San Jose del Monte in relation to the Philippines. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

San Jose del Monte Philippines Stake President Marcos G. Alido felt “an unexplainable feeling of joy” when he heard the announcement of the new temple. “I feel so blessed that of all the places in the country, San Jose del Monte was one of the chosen areas to stand the holiest place in the world, the house of the Lord.”

Mary Ann Ortega, a Latter-day Saint in the San Jose del Monte area, was serving as a temple worker in Manila, two hours away, at the time of the announcement. “It will be easier for me to go,” she said. “I will go more.”

Timeline of the San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for San Jose del Monte, Philippines, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple

The San Jose del Monte Philippines Temple will be built in or near San Jose del Monte, Philippines. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 14th Latter-day Saint temple in the Philippines.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Philippines had approximately 880,000 Latter-day Saints among 1,325 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to San Jose del Monte at the time of its announcement was the Manila Philippines Temple, a distance of approximately 15 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location
Appointments
View schedule and book online

