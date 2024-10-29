Menu
Santa Ana El Salvador Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of El Salvador, with a pin in Santa Ana, in the west of the country.
The location of Santa Ana in relation to the country of El Salvador.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Santa Ana El Salvador Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Santa Ana El Salvador Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Sister Daniela Munguia, who lives about 30 miles from Santa Ana, attended the Sunday afternoon session of conference in person.

“I started crying because I was so happy,” said Sister Munguia. “This will allow people to be able to access those blessings that God has for them without having to wait months and years so they can save money to go.”

Timeline of the Santa Ana El Salvador Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Santa Ana, El Salvador, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Santa Ana El Salvador Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Santa Ana El Salvador Temple

The Santa Ana El Salvador Temple will be built in or near Santa Ana, El Salvador. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in El Salvador.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, El Salvador had approximately 130,000 Latter-day Saints among 155 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Santa Ana at the time of its announcement was the San Salvador El Salvador Temple, a distance of approximately 30 miles away.

Location

Santa Ana

El Salvador

