Announcement of the Santa Ana El Salvador Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Santa Ana El Salvador Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Sister Daniela Munguia, who lives about 30 miles from Santa Ana, attended the Sunday afternoon session of conference in person.

“I started crying because I was so happy,” said Sister Munguia. “This will allow people to be able to access those blessings that God has for them without having to wait months and years so they can save money to go.”

Details about the temple's groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Santa Ana El Salvador Temple

The Santa Ana El Salvador Temple will be built in or near Santa Ana, El Salvador. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.