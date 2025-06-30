Ground broken for first temple in Singapore

Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Asia Area presidency, second from left, and his wife, Sister Terri Johnson, left, and others break ground for the Singapore Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with government, interfaith and community leaders, in southern Singapore on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Construction has begun on the Republic of Singapore’s first house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ground was broken for the Singapore Temple on Saturday, June 28. This was just six weeks shy of the 50th anniversary of the announcement of the Tokyo Japan Temple, Asia’s first house of the Lord.

Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Asia Area presidency, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony and dedicated the site. Also in attendance was Elder Yew Mun Kwan, an Area Seventy, who conducted the services.

More than 500 attended the Singapore Temple groundbreaking, which was also broadcast online. Information about the ceremony was published in a news release on the Church’s Singapore Newsroom.

Once dedicated, the Singapore Temple will serve Latter-day Saints in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Elder Johnson explained the work of the temple is a work of love. “The temple here in Singapore will make a difference for the entire community. It will bring a light to the community that hasn’t been here before,” he said.

“As we break ground,” prayed Elder Johnson, “please bless us with a greater determination to prepare now for the Second Coming of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, and to make our discipleship of Jesus Christ our highest priority.”

Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Asia Area presidency, presides at the Singapore Temple groundbreaking ceremony, held in southern Singapore on Saturday, June 28, 2025. He also offered the site's dedicatory prayer at the ceremony. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jarel Foo, a young man from the Sembawang Ward, Singapore Stake, talked about spiritual preparation for the temple. “This preparation isn’t just about getting ready for a building — it’s about preparing our hearts to draw closer to the Savior,” he said.

“Just like the construction workers will be carefully laying each foundation stone, we get to carefully build our own spiritual foundation, one choice at a time,” said Foo.

Krystine Osumo from the Singapore YSA Ward, Singapore Stake, said, “As we grow in our understanding of Him through the ordinances and teachings in the temple, we begin to see more clearly who Christ is and who we are to Him.”

She added, “If there’s anything that gives me confidence after going to the temple, it’s knowing that I don’t have to be perfect before I feel His presence and support in my life.”

More than 500 members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended the Singapore Temple groundbreaking ceremony in southern Singapore on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the temple and Church in Singapore

The Singapore Temple will be a two-story structure of approximately 18,000 square feet. It’s being built on a 1-acre lot at 233 Pasir Panjang Road in Singapore, Republic of Singapore. A meetinghouse and arrival center are to be constructed adjacent to the temple.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Singapore, Republic of Singapore, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference, the most temple locations identified in a single day.

A year and a half prior, President Nelson visited Singapore in November 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Church’s growth in the island country. He said, “We yearn for the day that we will have a temple in Singapore.”

More than 500 members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended the Singapore Temple groundbreaking ceremony in southern Singapore on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This will be the first house of the Lord in the sovereign island city-state in maritime Southeast Asia. Once dedicated, the Singapore Temple will become the southernmost operating temple in Asia, until the construction of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple.

Rather than a city and country or state name like most of the Church’s temples, it will be known simply as the Singapore Temple.

Missionary work in Singapore began in 1968, with the Church having a cosmopolitan mix of members from Chinese, Malaysian, Indian, European and other ethnic and national backgrounds. They had been drawn to Singapore and its hub of commerce, educational and cultural opportunities.

Today, Singapore is home to more than 3,200 Latter-day Saints in six congregations.

Related Stories Ground broken for first temple in Hungary

A rendering of the Singapore Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints break ground for the Singapore Temple in southern Singapore on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Asia Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Terri Johnson, center, break ground with others for the Singapore Temple in southern Singapore on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Government, interfaith and community leaders joined members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Singapore Temple, held on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Among them were Desmond Lee, Singapore minister for education and minister-in-charge of social services integration, and Datuk Dr Mohd Hasbi Abu Bakar, president of Jamiyah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than 500 members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended the Singapore Temple groundbreaking ceremony in southern Singapore on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Singapore Stake choir sings "Jesus, The Very Thought of Thee" at the Singapore Temple groundbreaking ceremony in southern Singapore on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints