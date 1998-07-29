In the News
29 July 1998
9 January 2000
The St. Paul Minnesota Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area in Minnesota was announced by the First Presidency of the Church — at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors, presidents Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and James E. Faust, second counselor — via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district July 29, 1998.
Ground was broken for the St. Paul Minnesota Temple on Sept. 26, 1998. Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, president of the North America Central Area, presided over the ceremony, and approximately 3,500 local Latter-day Saints attended.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Dec. 18-31, 1999. Some 27,042 visitors attended the temple during its open house.
The St. Paul Minnesota Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley on Jan. 9, 2000. More than 8,000 Latter-day Saints from the temple district attended one of four dedicatory sessions.
2150 Hadley Ave. N.
Oakdale, Minnesota 55128
United States
(1) 651-748-5910
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Minnesota.
In preparation for the temple open house, Latter-day Saints in St. Paul coordinated with a local newspaper to include an insert in the paper that explained the teachings of the Church and its history in Minnesota. Half a million copies were distributed to homes and businesses in Minnesota.
Community support for the temple open house included coat racks donated by a local high school and bleachers for the choir donated by the city.
The St. Paul temple was dedicated the same month as the Kona Hawaii Temple, dedicated Jan. 23, 2000.
It was the first temple dedicated in the year 2000.
