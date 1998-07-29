Menu
St. Paul Minnesota Temple

Announced

29 July 1998

Dedicated

9 January 2000

69th temple dedicated
The St. Paul Minnesota Temple, a white building with a steeple topped by a golden statue of an angel blowing a horn.

The St. Paul Minnesota Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the St. Paul Minnesota Temple

After the first stake was organized in Minnesota in 1960, Elder Thomas A. Holt, an Area Seventy and resident of Minneapolis, helped pick a site for a second stake center in Minnesota to accommodate the growth of the Church in the state. He “looked at several sites and felt nothing,” he later recounted, until he came to one “beautiful site heavily wooded with oak trees,” which would become the location of the stake center.

Nearly 40 years later, the same site he helped choose would become home to the first house of the Lord in Minnesota as well. On Sept. 26, 1998, at the groundbreaking ceremony prior to the temple’s construction, Elder Holt said that “the Lord chose this place” for the temple.

During the public open house, the chief administrator of a Baptist college said, “I appreciate the opportunity to hear about your church firsthand instead of through the usual rumors.” Some 27,042 visitors toured the temple during the holiday season, including 1,282 community leaders and other special guests.

Multistake Director of Public Affairs Vicki Reid said the mayor of St. Paul attended, along with three U.S. congressmen and several judges. She said the mayor commented that it was “really great that you are opening this up to the public.” Twenty-one children’s choirs sang for open-house guests.

More than 8,000 Latter-day Saints from the temple district gathered to watch Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicate the St. Paul Minnesota Temple on Jan. 9, 2000.

One of the first patrons who attended the temple on its first day of operation said, “I went to the first session, and it was wonderful. Everything went so smoothly. For years, I’ve been saying to my husband that I want to move to Salt Lake City, where I could be close to a temple. Now, I have no excuse to move. I’m 10 minutes away. We’ll stay here.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray for all who shall come as patrons, that they may ever look upon this service as a labor of love performed in the spirit of the Redeemer, who gave His life for all mankind. May the wonder and the majesty of that great act of atonement enter the minds and hearts of all who serve here in behalf of those beyond the veil of death.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the St. Paul Minnesota Temple here.

Timeline of the St. Paul Minnesota Temple

July
29
1998
Announced

A temple for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area in Minnesota was announced by the First Presidency of the Church — at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors, presidents Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and James E. Faust, second counselor — via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district July 29, 1998.

September
26
1998
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the St. Paul Minnesota Temple on Sept. 26, 1998. Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, president of the North America Central Area, presided over the ceremony, and approximately 3,500 local Latter-day Saints attended.

December
18
1999
Open house

The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Dec. 18-31, 1999. Some 27,042 visitors attended the temple during its open house.

January
09
2000
Dedication

The St. Paul Minnesota Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley on Jan. 9, 2000. More than 8,000 Latter-day Saints from the temple district attended one of four dedicatory sessions.

Architecture and Design of the St. Paul Minnesota Temple

The 11,411-square-foot St. Paul Minnesota Temple was built on 7.5 acres of land, which it shares with an adjoining meetinghouse. A light-gray granite veneer makes up the exterior finish.

The temple interior features two instruction rooms and two sealing rooms.

Quick Facts

Announced

29 July 1998

Dedicated

9 January 2000

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Robert Leonard Foote & Kally Rae Henderson Foote

Location

2150 Hadley Ave. N.

Oakdale, Minnesota 55128

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online
(1) 651-748-5910

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Minnesota.

Fact #2

In preparation for the temple open house, Latter-day Saints in St. Paul coordinated with a local newspaper to include an insert in the paper that explained the teachings of the Church and its history in Minnesota. Half a million copies were distributed to homes and businesses in Minnesota.

Fact #3

Community support for the temple open house included coat racks donated by a local high school and bleachers for the choir donated by the city.

Fact #4

The St. Paul temple was dedicated the same month as the Kona Hawaii Temple, dedicated Jan. 23, 2000.

Fact #5

It was the first temple dedicated in the year 2000.

