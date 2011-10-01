Menu
Star Valley Wyoming Temple

1 October 2011

30 October 2016

The Star Valley temple, a white building with a pale blue spire, stands in front of mountains at sunset.

The Star Valley Wyoming Temple at sunset.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Latter-day Saints in Star Valley had long awaited a temple since the late 1870s, when early Church Apostle Moses Thatcher looked out over the valley — which he named “the star of all valleys” — and prophesied that the spires of a temple would one day rise up under the peaks of the surrounding mountains.

This prophecy was fulfilled on Oct. 30, 2016, when the Star Valley Wyoming Temple was dedicated by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during three sessions. Elder Bednar was joined by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, who was raised in Afton, Wyoming; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares; and other General Authority Seventies, with their respective wives.

The day before the dedication, Elder Bednar told the Church News, “We can never live off of the faithfulness of our forefathers. Each generation has to stand on its own holy ground. But there is a continuation, a blessing of that faithfulness for those who have eyes to see and ears to hear. ... And I think personally the temple here in this valley is a symbol of those generations of devotion and faith.”

One example of this faith is Kay Robinson, the father of Sister Bednar. When Robinson — a pioneer descendant and longtime resident of Star Valley — heard the announcement for this house of the Lord, he was celebrating his 85th birthday. He called Sister Bednar with a birthday wish: “I wish that I would live long enough to see the Star Valley temple dedicated.”

On Oct. 30, 2016, Robinson joyfully attended the dedication — on his 90th birthday.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for this beautiful building and for all who have labored to build it. We especially are grateful for the faithfulness of Thy Saints and for their tithes and offerings that have made this temple possible. Please bless them, Father, and open the windows of heaven and shower down upon them every needful gift.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Star Valley Wyoming Temple here.

Timeline of the Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced the Star Valley Wyoming Temple during October 2011 general conference, on Oct. 1, 2011. This house of the Lord was later announced to be built in Afton, a town in Star Valley, on May 25, 2012.

The groundbreaking for the Star Valley Wyoming Temple was held on April 25, 2015, with around 2,500 people in attendance. Elder Craig C. Christensen of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the ceremony and was joined by Elder Kent F. Richards of the Seventy, regional and local Church leaders, and state and local civic leaders.

The Church held an open house for the Star Valley temple from Sept. 23 through Oct. 8, 2016. An estimated 79,000 visitors attended the open house, including nonmembers and dignitaries such as former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi.

Around 1,200 youth members of the Church commemorated the temple dedication the evening before at a cultural celebration entitled “Mountain Heir: Clean and Pure,” held in the Star Valley High School gymnasium.

The Star Valley Wyoming Temple was dedicated on Oct. 30, 2016, during three sessions. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave the dedicatory prayer and was joined by his wife, Sister Susan K. Bednar, who was raised in Afton.

Architecture and Design of the Star Valley Wyoming Temple

The Star Valley Wyoming Temple has an area of 18,609 square feet and is the first Latter-day Saint temple in the state, primarily serving members in Wyoming and Idaho. The temple stands near Highway 89 on a slight rise, with towering mountains acting as a backdrop. The exterior of the temple is white with a deep blue spire, topped by an angel Moroni statue, and draws inspiration from local pioneer-era buildings such as the Star Valley Tabernacle.

The interior of the temple maintains the exterior color scheme, predominantly white with deep blue highlights. Behind the recommend desk is a depiction of Jesus Christ in stained glass, which was a refurbished piece originally created for a Presbyterian Church in New York City and belongs to a set of three stained-glass pieces. The other two pieces are located in the Provo City Center and Cedar City temples.

Interior Photos of the Star Valley Wyoming Temple

