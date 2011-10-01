In the News
The Star Valley Wyoming Temple at sunset.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Thomas S. Monson announced the Star Valley Wyoming Temple during October 2011 general conference, on Oct. 1, 2011. This house of the Lord was later announced to be built in Afton, a town in Star Valley, on May 25, 2012.
The groundbreaking for the Star Valley Wyoming Temple was held on April 25, 2015, with around 2,500 people in attendance. Elder Craig C. Christensen of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the ceremony and was joined by Elder Kent F. Richards of the Seventy, regional and local Church leaders, and state and local civic leaders.
The Church held an open house for the Star Valley temple from Sept. 23 through Oct. 8, 2016. An estimated 79,000 visitors attended the open house, including nonmembers and dignitaries such as former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi.
Around 1,200 youth members of the Church commemorated the temple dedication the evening before at a cultural celebration entitled “Mountain Heir: Clean and Pure,” held in the Star Valley High School gymnasium.
The Star Valley Wyoming Temple was dedicated on Oct. 30, 2016, during three sessions. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave the dedicatory prayer and was joined by his wife, Sister Susan K. Bednar, who was raised in Afton.
885 S. Washington St.
Afton, Wyoming 83110
United States
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Wyoming.
The Star Valley Wyoming Temple features a unique stained-glass depiction of Jesus Christ originally created for a Presbyterian Church in New York City. This piece belongs to a set of three stained-glass pieces, with the other two located in the Provo City Center and Cedar City temples.
The temple architecture draws inspiration from the nearby Star Valley Tabernacle, which still stands in Afton and was dedicated on Aug. 15, 1909, by Church President Joseph F. Smith.
Star Valley was initially settled by Latter-day Saint pioneers in the late 1870s, filling the town with a rich history of faithful Saints.
