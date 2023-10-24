Teresina Brazil Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
2 April 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Teresina, Brazil, on April 2, 2023, during April 2023 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference — and was announced alongside a house of the Lord for Natal.
2 April 2023
Avenida Raul Lopes, 1605
Noivos, Teresina
Piauí
Brazil
This will be the 19th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
Temples in Teresina and Natal — both announced at the same time — will be the 19th and 20th sacred edifices, respectively, in this South American nation.
When a house of the Lord was announced for Teresina, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among nearly 2,200 congregations.
The closest temple to Teresina is currently the Fortaleza Brazil Temple, a distance of nearly 375 miles away to the east.
Teresina — the capital of the Brazilian state of Piauí — and the surrounding area have a population of nearly 1 million residents.
Teresina is located at the confluence of the Parnaíba and Poti rivers.
This will be the 19th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
Temples in Teresina and Natal — both announced at the same time — will be the 19th and 20th sacred edifices, respectively, in this South American nation.
When a house of the Lord was announced for Teresina, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among nearly 2,200 congregations.
The closest temple to Teresina is currently the Fortaleza Brazil Temple, a distance of nearly 375 miles away to the east.
Teresina — the capital of the Brazilian state of Piauí — and the surrounding area have a population of nearly 1 million residents.
Teresina is located at the confluence of the Parnaíba and Poti rivers.