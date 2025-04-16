Announcement of the Uyo Nigeria Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Uyo Nigeria Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

On the day the temple was announced, President Ebi-Williams Monkurai of the Warri Nigeria Stake was in the Conference Center with his wife, Francis Monkurai. They remembered how 20 years prior, there were no temples in this West African nation. Members had to travel great distances. Now there will be more temples in Nigeria.

“It’s exciting,” President Monkurai said. “We want to give thanks to Heavenly Father for being considerate to give His children in Nigeria the opportunity to visit Him in His holy house. ... We are really excited that the gospel is moving and the Lord is bringing [temples] to the doorsteps of His children.”

Architecture and Design of the Uyo Nigeria Temple

The Uyo Nigeria Temple will be built in or near Uyo, Nigeria. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.