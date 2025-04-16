Menu
Uyo Nigeria Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Nigeria, with a pin in Uyo, in the south of the country.
The location of Uyo in relation to the country of Nigeria. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Uyo Nigeria Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Uyo Nigeria Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

On the day the temple was announced, President Ebi-Williams Monkurai of the Warri Nigeria Stake was in the Conference Center with his wife, Francis Monkurai. They remembered how 20 years prior, there were no temples in this West African nation. Members had to travel great distances. Now there will be more temples in Nigeria.

“It’s exciting,” President Monkurai said. “We want to give thanks to Heavenly Father for being considerate to give His children in Nigeria the opportunity to visit Him in His holy house. ... We are really excited that the gospel is moving and the Lord is bringing [temples] to the doorsteps of His children.”

Timeline of the Uyo Nigeria Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Uyo, Nigeria, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Uyo Nigeria Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Uyo Nigeria Temple

The Uyo Nigeria Temple will be built in or near Uyo, Nigeria. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Nigeria had just over 250,000 Latter-day Saints among 840 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Uyo at the time of its announcement was the Aba Nigeria Temple, a distance of approximately 40 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location

Uyo

Nigeria

