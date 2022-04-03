Wellington New Zealand Temple

In the News
3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Wellington, New Zealand, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was the first of 17 temples announced at the conference.
3 April 2022
Okowai Road & Whitford Brown Avenue
Aotea, Porirua 5024
New Zealand
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in New Zealand. The other two such edifices for this Polynesian island nation are the Hamilton New Zealand Temple (in operation) and the Auckland New Zealand Temple (under construction).
When this house of the Lord was announced, New Zealand had approximately 115,000 Latter-day Saints.
The closest house of the Lord to the Wellington temple is currently in Hamilton, a distance of approximately 230 miles away to the north.
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Wellington, New Zealand — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.
New Zealand is part of the Polynesian Triangle, a region in the Pacific Ocean including an island group on each of its three corners — Hawaii, Easter Island and New Zealand.
The Wellington temple will be constructed on the southern tip of the North Island of New Zealand. The Hamilton and Auckland temples are also on the North Island.
