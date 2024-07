Architecture and Design of the Wellington New Zealand Temple

The Wellington New Zealand Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. On Nov. 28, 2022, the location of the temple — in the Porirua suburb of Aotea — was released by the Church. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 28, 2022, the Wellington New Zealand Temple will be a two-story building of approximately 14,900 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 3.35-acre site in Aotea, Porirua, New Zealand. Plans for the site include an ancillary building with arrival facilities and patron housing.