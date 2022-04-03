Menu
Wellington New Zealand Temple

Announcement of the Wellington New Zealand Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Wellington New Zealand Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of general conference. A house of the Lord in Wellington was one of 17 announced by the Church President — and the third for New Zealand.

In Facebook postings following the announcement of a temple in Wellington, members of the Parklands Ward, Christchurch New Zealand Stake, reacted with excitement and joy. “That is great news for everyone, especially in Wellington,” wrote Carl Hill-Willis. “... God knows best where and when He will put His temple.”

Fellow ward member Nathan McCluskey commented on how much easier access will be to a temple with a sacred edifice in Wellington. “Even when Auckland and Hamilton are up and running, Wellington will still be a cheaper and closer option,” he wrote.
Timeline of the Wellington New Zealand Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Wellington, New Zealand, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was the first of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Wellington New Zealand Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. On Nov. 28, 2022, the location of the temple — in the Porirua suburb of Aotea — was released by the Church. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Wellington New Zealand Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 28, 2022, the Wellington New Zealand Temple will be a two-story building of approximately 14,900 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 3.35-acre site in Aotea, Porirua, New Zealand. Plans for the site include an ancillary building with arrival facilities and patron housing.

Location

Okowai Road & Whitford Brown Avenue
Aotea, Porirua 5024
New Zealand

Appointments

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in New Zealand. The other two such edifices for this Polynesian island nation are the Hamilton New Zealand Temple (in operation) and the Auckland New Zealand Temple (under construction).

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, New Zealand had approximately 115,000 Latter-day Saints.

Fact #3

The closest house of the Lord to the Wellington temple is currently in Hamilton, a distance of approximately 230 miles away to the north.

Fact #4

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Wellington, New Zealand — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.

Fact #5

New Zealand is part of the Polynesian Triangle, a region in the Pacific Ocean including an island group on each of its three corners — Hawaii, Easter Island and New Zealand.

Fact #6

The Wellington temple will be constructed on the southern tip of the North Island of New Zealand. The Hamilton and Auckland temples are also on the North Island.

