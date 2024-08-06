Menu
Yuma Arizona Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Arizona, with a pin in Yuma, in the southwest of the state.
The location of Yuma in relation to the state of Arizona.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Yuma Arizona Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Yuma Arizona Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Jennifer Wilhelm of the Yuma Ward in the Yuma Arizona Stake told Church News her family was all in tears when President Nelson made the announcement. She said a family member who hadn’t held a temple recommend in a few years was so moved that he contacted his bishop.

“My husband and I have been going once a month [to the Phoenix Arizona Temple] since December, and it has been a huge blessing in our lives. Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed with the privilege to drive that far,” Wilhelm said. “This will bless the Saints in the whole region.”

Timeline of the Yuma Arizona Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Yuma, Arizona, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Yuma Arizona Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Yuma Arizona Temple

The Yuma Arizona Temple will be built in or near Yuma, Arizona. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Arizona.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Arizona had approximately 442,000 Latter-day Saints among 924 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Yuma at the time of its announcement was the San Diego California Temple, a distance of approximately 150 miles away. Since the San Diego temple was closed for renovations at that time, many Saints in Yuma had been attending the Phoenix Arizona Temple, approximately the same distance as it is to San Diego.

Quick Facts

