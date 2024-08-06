Announcement of the Yuma Arizona Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Yuma Arizona Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Jennifer Wilhelm of the Yuma Ward in the Yuma Arizona Stake told Church News her family was all in tears when President Nelson made the announcement. She said a family member who hadn’t held a temple recommend in a few years was so moved that he contacted his bishop.

“My husband and I have been going once a month [to the Phoenix Arizona Temple] since December, and it has been a huge blessing in our lives. Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed with the privilege to drive that far,” Wilhelm said. “This will bless the Saints in the whole region.”

Architecture and Design of the Yuma Arizona Temple

The Yuma Arizona Temple will be built in or near Yuma, Arizona. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.